Steam isn’t the only platform holding a big summer sale. Nintendo Switch users can currently get a whole bunch of games up to 50% off on the eShop from now through July 6 in a “Big Ol’ Super Sale.” While gaming sales are a dime a dozen, a Nintendo sale is especially significant. The company is usually stingy when it comes to discounting its exclusives, so events like this are rare.

The list of discounted games isn’t one to ignore. While it doesn’t include any recent releases, like Mario Strikers: Battle League, it’s a great way to get some of 2021’s best console exclusives at half price. Here are the games you should grab before the sale ends. Get them this week and you can take them on your Fourth of July vacation.

Monster Hunter Rise | $31

If you missed Monster Hunter Rise last year, now’s the perfect time to dip in. That’s because the action RPG is getting a massive new expansion this week. The paid Sunbreak DLC brings more monsters, weapons, and locations to the game. With that in mind, Capcom’s 49% discount on the base game is a well-timed move. You can get the full game for $30.49 currently, which is actually less than Sunbreak itself, which will cost you $40. Give Rise a try first and see if it’s worth the investment.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | $45

Out of everything on sale, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga might be the most notable. It’s not because it’s heavily discounted (it’s only 25% off, taking it down to $45), but more so because it’s a brand new release. The Lego game dropped this spring to mostly positive reviews, though Digital Trends was a little more lukewarm on it at the time. If you love Star Wars or need a good game for your kids, this is as good a time as any to pick it up and enjoy all nine films told in brick form.

Shin Megami Tensei V | $42

Shin Megami Tensei V dropped right at the tail end of 2021, which meant that it slipped a little under the radar amid the end-of-year list season. That’s a bit of a shame because it’s one of the best JRPGs you can play on Nintendo Switch. The game features turn-based battles, demon fusion, and an explorable wasteland that offers more freedom than previous games in the series. If you missed it, the game is currently 30% off, taking it down to $42.

No More Heroes 3 | $30

Speaking of 2021’s unsung heroes, No More Heroes 3 is currently 50% off in the sale. While it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, the action game was a huge hit among fans of the eclectic series. Our glowing review praised the game for its more complex combat and zany attitude. “If you weren’t a fan of developer Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda before, you will be after this one,” writer De’Angelo Epps said at the time. You can take us up on the claim by grabbing the game for $30.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale | $14

It wouldn’t be a big sales event without some great deals on indies. If you’re looking for some delightful games on a budget, don’t skip Chicory: A Colorful Tale. The Zelda-like adventure about a dog with a paintbrush was one of 2021’s most celebrated indies, landing near the top of many game of the year lists. It’s a sweet and impactful adventure that deals with serious mental health topics in a light and colorful way. Grab it for 30% off on the sale, taking it down to $14.

Castlevania Advance Collection | $13

It has been a long time since we’ve gotten a new Castlevania game, and it doesn’t seem like a new one is coming anytime soon. If you want to revisit the classic series, your best bet is the Castlevania Advance Collection. The package features three excellent games from the Game Boy Advance era: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. All three titles still hold up in 2022, so it’s well worth the $13 (down from $20).

Unpacking | $16

If you want to grab a game that’s unlike anything you’ve really played before, Unpacking is your best bet. On sale for $16, the award-winning indie game is all about unpacking boxes. Players follow a character through their life as they move from home to home and simply unpack their boxes. It’s a therapeutic organization game, but it also packs a clever narrative that’s subtly told through objects. It’s a short and sweet indie title with a lot of nuances to chew on.

