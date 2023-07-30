 Skip to main content
This hidden Switch feature will change the way you play Nintendo games

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Any time I discuss the latest Switch game with my friends, I usually hear the same critique: “I wish I could remap the controls.” Major Switch exclusives like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Metroid Dread are seriously lacking in control customization, which can be frustrating if your brain has a specific idea of what a gamepad layout is.

There’s a fairly good excuse as to why those games don’t include controller customization options, though. It’s because of a system-level controller remap option tucked deep away in the Nintendo Switch’s settings menu. If you didn’t know that existed (as few of my friends seem to), get ready for a solution to all your control issues that’s been hiding in plain sight all this time.

To find that option, you’ll need to pop into the Settings menu and scroll down to Controllers and Sensors. Click Change Button Mapping from there and you’ll find that you can completely change the button layout for each individual Joy-Con or Pro controller currently connected to the system.

Switch button mapping menu
Switch button mapping menu Nintendo

Every single button on a Joy-Con can be changed, even down to the console’s home button or the SL/SR bumpers that appear on detached Joy-cons. You can even change what happens when you click in a joystick, setting a button to that for easy access. My personal favorite, though, is the ability to remap the screenshot button and even disable it entirely. It’s a godsend if you’re trying to prevent your kid from accidentally taking a million photos when playing Mario Party.

That tool is perhaps most useful for anyone who uses Xbox controllers regularly, or gamepads that follow its layout. The most annoying thing about the multi-platform ecosystem is how the ABXY layout changes from controller to controller. The Switch’s A button is the Xbox’s B button, and the Xbox’s Y button is the Switch’s X button. I still get mixed up from time to time, but the Switch’s remapping tool lets you fix that problem easily by simply swapping all its face buttons (or you could remap them on Xbox instead).

Once you’re done tinkering, you can save and load different presets in the Button Mapping menu. It’s a quick tool that will let you create different profiles that you can customize to fit whatever you’re playing.

If you’ve ever found yourself struggling to keep the Switch’s buttons straight, I recommend popping in and experimenting. Even if you don’t plan to get super creative with it, something as simple as changing what happens when you press joysticks in can make a big difference in a fast-paced game like Metroid Dread that leaves those buttons unused. It’ll make your aging Switch feel brand new — even if it won’t fill the Pro-sized hole in your heart.

Everything announced at the June 2023 Nintendo Direct
Princess Peach in Super Mario RPG.

The second Nintendo Direct of the year has come and goneg, and it ended up being a good one for Nintendo Switch players. While none of the third-party announcements were that exciting, we got a new look at the soon-to-be-released exclusive Pikmin 4, and Nintendo finally revealed what's coming to the Switch during the back half of 2023. Mario will dominate the Nintendo Switch's fall lineup thanks to a remake of Super Mario RPG, a new WarioWare title, and a brand new 2D platformer titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

A game starring Princess Peach was even teased for 2024. The early morning event lasted over 40 minutes and quickly went through lots of announcements. We know that it might have been tough for some of you to tune in live, so we've recapped everything announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct right here.

Read more
Nintendo Direct June 2023: how to watch and what to expect
Pikmin 4 release date

There has been a lot of online debate about whether or not Nintendo would host a full-fledged Nintendo Direct this month. Well, we don't need to argue about it anymore: It's true.

Nintendo announced that a full Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on June 21, giving us more insight into upcoming exclusives like Pikmin 4, as well as other games in the works for the system. We don't know much about Nintendo's fall game lineup right now, so this showcase should be quite exciting.

Read more
You should play the year’s most beautiful game on Xbox Game Pass right now
Mimi paddles down a river in a kayak in Dordogne.

When I was a child, I hated Cape Cod. My parents would often spend a bulk of the summer there, which meant I did too -- until I was old enough to be left on my own. My frustrations about that routine came to a head one year when my parents said we were going to spend a full month on the Cape. I protested, saying that I didn’t want to waste so much of my summer away from my friends, but my requests were shot down. I remember the arguments clearly, but I’ve fully blocked out the actual month I spent there. It’s a lost memory in my most formative years.

Dordogne - Launch Trailer

Read more