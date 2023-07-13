Customization is one of the pillars of accessibility in gaming, so it's reasonable to expect that you should be able to decide the mapping of your controller buttons. However, not every game allows you this opportunity within its settings, seemingly leaving you stuck with whatever control scheme the developers thought you should use. Luckily, Microsoft has ensured that you can fully remap your Xbox controller on a system level, eliminating this issue almost entirely. Here's how to remap your Xbox controller buttons on Xbox consoles, including the Series X and S.
How to remap controller buttons on Xbox
When you're ready to begin remapping your Xbox controller, follow the steps below.
Step 1: Open Settings by clicking on the gear in the upper-right corner of the Xbox home screen.
Step 2: Scroll down to Accessibility on the left side of the Settings menu.
Step 3: Select Controller in the Accessibility menu.
Step 4: Select Button Mapping to access the full suite of remapping options.
Step 5: Press and hold any button you'd like to remap to begin the process.
Step 6: When you've completed remapping your Xbox controller buttons, press B to exit the menu.
Editors' Recommendations
- Fortnite Artifact Axe: how to destroy stones and best location
- Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 is $60 off for a limited time
- Xbox unveils colorful summer collection of headsets, controllers, and more
- It’s Prime Day, and you can get an Xbox Series S for $200 (seriously)
- Get an Xbox Series S with an extra controller and save $70 at Walmart