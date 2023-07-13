 Skip to main content
How to remap controller buttons on Xbox Series X/S

Billy Givens
By

Customization is one of the pillars of accessibility in gaming, so it's reasonable to expect that you should be able to decide the mapping of your controller buttons. However, not every game allows you this opportunity within its settings, seemingly leaving you stuck with whatever control scheme the developers thought you should use. Luckily, Microsoft has ensured that you can fully remap your Xbox controller on a system level, eliminating this issue almost entirely. Here's how to remap your Xbox controller buttons on Xbox consoles, including the Series X and S.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Xbox Controller

Xbox X Controller

How to remap controller buttons on Xbox

When you're ready to begin remapping your Xbox controller, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Settings by clicking on the gear in the upper-right corner of the Xbox home screen.

Step 2: Scroll down to Accessibility on the left side of the Settings menu.

Step 3: Select Controller in the Accessibility menu.

Step 4: Select Button Mapping to access the full suite of remapping options.

Step 5: Press and hold any button you'd like to remap to begin the process.

Step 6: When you've completed remapping your Xbox controller buttons, press B to exit the menu.

