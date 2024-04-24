How to unlock the Invoker in Remnant 2

Remnant 2's second DLC, The Forgotten King, is jam-packed with fun new stuff to find for those willing to thoroughly explore. Among its many additions is the Invoker archetype, which allows you to harness the power of nature using the nature spirits of Yaesha. Below, we'll detail how you can unlock this exciting new class for yourself.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 15 minutes

How to unlock the Invoker

When you're ready to unlock the Invoker, follow the steps below.

Step 1: To find the location of the item needed to unlock the Invoker archetype, you'll need to be in Yaesha on the Ancient Canopy map. If needed, reload your game until you have access to this location.

Step 2: Continue through the map and into the next map, which will eventually loop you back around to a new section of the Ancient Canopy.

Step 3: Pull the lever here to lower a pathway.

Step 4: Near the lever is an elevator. Take it down.

Step 5: Open the door ahead.

Step 6: Descend the spiral staircase ahead, then take three ladders down to the bottom floor.

Step 7: Enter the only door at the bottom.

Step 8: In this room, avoid the projectiles coming at you by dodging until you reach the body on the floor on the other side.

Step 9: Here, you can pick up the Disciple set.

Step 10: Turn and face out the door, then walk slightly out and position yourself again the wall to the left so that the projectiles can no longer hit you.

Step 11: There are two sand piles moving nearby. Stand in the one closest to the wall where the projectiles are landing.

Step 12: Stand perfectly still (do not touch the joystick or move your mouse) for around five minutes. You will very slowly sink into the sand.

Step 13: When you've descended through the sand, you'll awake in a room with an item you can pick up called the Old Flute.

Step 14: Take the Old Flute back to Wallace in Ward 13 to exchange it for the Spirit Flute, which can be equipped to use the Invoker archetype.

