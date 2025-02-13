Astro Bot gets five new levels, and one is an Armored Core reference

It’s no secret that we at Digital Trends love Astro Bot (it was our 2024 Game of the Year for a reason), and now the adorable platformer is getting five new levels, fresh Special Bots, and a performance upgrade for PlayStation 5 Pro owners. All of this new content is free, so your wallet can stay just as happy as Astro is.

Recommended Videos

One new level will release each week, with the first addition coming today. If you happened to watch the PlayStation XP Tournament Final, you might have caught a glimpse of this week’s level. Tick-Tock Shock is available starting February 13 (today) and the rest will release each Thursday. Here’s the full schedule, along with the level names:

February 13: Tick-Tock Shock

February 20: Thrust or Bust

February 27: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

March 6: Hard to Bear

March 13: Armored Hardcore

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The updates should roll out each Thursday at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT.

Each level will have a new Special Bot you’ll need to rescue. Once you’ve cleared the level, you can test your skills in a Time Attack mode and compare your scores against others in an online leaderboard. You can only access this after you’ve completed the main game, so make sure your skills are up to par.

And if you’re playing the game on the PlayStation 5 Pro, you’ll be able to enjoy a higher resolution that’s locked at 60 frames per second. Considering how good the game looks under normal circumstances, a smooth framerate without the risk of stuttering will make an already-fun experience even more enjoyable.