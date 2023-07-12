 Skip to main content
How to remap controller buttons on Nintendo Switch

Billy Givens
By

In an era when gaming has started embracing accessibility options more and more, it's rather odd that some games don't feature fully customizable controls. If you're playing games on your Nintendo Switch, though, you're in luck because the console actually allows you to remap your controller at the system level. This means you can fully customize your controller's button layout in a way that suits your playstyle or accessibility needs rather simply by following just a few simple steps in this guide.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Pro Controller or Joy-Cons

Hands holding Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
Nintendo

How to customize controller layout on Switch

You can remap the controls of the two included Joy-Cons, a Switch Pro Controller, or the buttons of a Nintendo Switch Lite. Here's how.

Step 1: Select System Settings on your Nintendo Switch home screen.

Nintendo Switch home screen

Step 2: Scroll down to the Controllers and Sensors tab, then select Change Button Mapping on the right.

Nintendo Switch System Settings
Step 3: In the next menu, you can choose which controller you'd like to remap, then select Change on the right. Note that you can return to this screen and reset your controller to its default mapping at any time.

Switch button mapping menu

Step 4: You can now change the mapping of each button on your controller to best suit your needs. When you've made your changes, click Done to apply them.

Switch button mapping menu

The best party games for Nintendo Switch
games like jackbox best featured

From the moment we first saw the Nintendo Switch, it was advertised as being a device tailor-made for socializing. The portability, plus the fact that each Joy-Con can be used as an individual controller, makes it the easiest console to bring out for some quick multiplayer fun. As a company, Nintendo has always been focused on making games fun and social experiences first and foremost, and it's certainly exemplified this ideology with the Switch. However, not every game on the Switch is suitable for a party environment. These games need to be more than just multiplayer games — they need to be titles that are easy for anyone to pick up and play.

The first party lineup of Switch games contains a majority of the best party games. No one knows its hardware better than Nintendo, and it's gone out of its way to craft some perfect party games that even people who don't traditionally play games can have fun with, similar to the Wii. That being said, there are way more games on the Switch that can be perfect for small and large gatherings of friends and family. If you want to spice up a party with some games, here are the best party games for Nintendo Switch.

Read more
The best Nintendo Switch games for adults
bayonetta

At first glance, the Nintendo Switch seems like a kid's system. The platform has, historically, been considered for children. However, as Nintendo has grown, so has its fan base. The company has worked to change this perspective and try to garner adult viewership. They've primarily done this by focusing on creating games and bringing in ports that focus on adult audiences.

Although the system may not have all the capabilities of the PlayStation or Xbox, the Nintendo Switch can still bring any adult joy. Adults can, and should, pick up the switch, not just for its portability but also for the awesome games you can play. If you're looking for a more grown-up-centered game for your Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!

Read more
8 classic courses we want to see in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s final DLC wave
Mario, Link, Isabelle, and a Squid Kid race down the track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart 8’s decade-long life cycle is finally coming to an end. On June 12, Nintendo will drop the penultimate wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC, adding another handful of retro courses to the already-loaded racing game. It’ll follow that up with one final update later this year, capping off a long post-launch cycle for one of the finest multiplayer games ever made.

While we wait to hear what Wave 6 will bring, Mario Kart fans are left with one final debate: Which classic tracks deserve the final few spots? There are only eight more courses coming, but there are still plenty of great tracks from the franchise’s long history that are worthy of a modern remake. From a SNES classic to one of the best iterations of Rainbow Road, we put together our own wish list of courses we’d like to see make the cut before Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s grand finale later this year.
Ghost Valley (Super Mario Kart)
Super Mario Kart - Ghost Valley 1

Read more