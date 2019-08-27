Digital Trends Live: Switch Lite review, KFC goes Beyond Meat, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen, DT’s associate editor of computing, discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including reviews of the Nintendo Switch Lite, the BBC’s new virtual assistant, KFC and Beyond Meat’s team-up, a secret Air Force space plane’s new record, and more.

Mallorie Brodie, chief executive officer and co-founder of Bridgit, and Lauren Lake, chief operating officer of Bridgit, join Nibler to talk about developing better software for the construction industry, and how they’re using technology to maximize construction efficiency.

Nibler then welcomes Gina Chung, head of research and innovations for DHL Americas, to discuss the future of package delivery, and the innovations of robots, drones, and the Internet of Things.

Finally, Dan Goldsmith, CEO of Instructure, discusses the expanding role of technology in classrooms to further engagement and interactive learning.