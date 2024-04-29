 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Stowaways in Another Crab’s Treasure

Billy Givens
By
Another Crab's Treasure
Aggro Crab / Digital Trends / Aggro Crab

Despite being a cute entry in the soulslike genre, Another Crab’s Treasure doesn’t hold back on the difficulty level whatsoever. In fact, it’s a punishing experience for newcomers and veterans alike. With that in mind, you’ll want to take advantage of every mechanic available to you to increase your chances of surviving the many dangers lurking beneath the sea. That’s why you’ll want to equip the best Stowaways, this game’s version of accessories, as they can offer meaningful stat boosts and more that can enhance your build more than you would think.

While the best Stowaways for you will depend entirely on your build — be it defensive or offensive, physical or magic-focused — we’ve chosen the ones we think should come in handy for most players.

Recommended Videos

Note: Many Stowaways have multiple tiers that can be found as you progress through the game, but these improved versions will take up more capacity, so you may have to rework your build to make room for them.

Related

Fruit Sticker

Everyone likes money, and in Another Crab’s Treasure, that comes in the form of microplastics. The Fruit Sticker improves how much microplastic you gain from defeating enemies. This is an invaluable Stowaway to keep around, especially during the early and middle parts of the game, as more microplastics mean you can level up more or purchase useful items from New Carcinia shops.

Sea Cucumber

This one’s simple. Stats are good, and the Sea Cucumber knows that. This straightforward, but handy little Stowaway grants you +3 in all of your stats. It isn’t the perfect choice for every build, but it can be a killer option for anyone focusing on making protagonist Kril an all-arounder.

Shark Tooth

The Shark Tooth is as cool as it sounds, as it improves the damage of your charged attacks, which can be a huge help when it comes to chipping away at the health bars of hulking bosses or elite enemies. Since you’ll also need to use charged attacks to capsize (stun) your foes, you’ll want to be sure you’re giving them a real beating with the help of this Stowaway.

The crab holds an item in Another Crab's Treasure.
Aggro Crab

Mussel

Look, even if your build is highly focused on spellcasting, you’ll have to get up close and personal to earn back Umami, so you’ll want to be able to smack baddies around. The Mussel improves your Attack stat by a pretty decent amount while alos offering a little bit of extra Vitality so that you can beat down foes quicker and take slightly more damage in the process. Knock ’em dead!

Turtle Shell Shard

Defense! Defense! The Turtle Shell Shard will increase your weight, but it also grants you a nice bump to your Resistance stat, which will reduce the damage your shell takes. Since Another Crab’s Treasure’s enemies attack quickly and relentlessly, the game places emphasis on blocking over dodging in many encounters, making this a worthwhile choice for many builds looking to keep their favorite shells around longer.

Another Crab

What’s better than one crab? Two, of course. When you have Another Crab equipped, it will resurrect you upon death and then break. This is obviously incredibly helpful, especially during difficult boss battles or lengthy periods between Moon Snail Shells when healing items start to run low. You’ll find these very rarely in places like clam shells, so save them for when you really need them.

Sand Dollar

Occasionally, you’ll find yourself deep into exploring a new area after having gathered tons of microplastics. However, your heartkelps are exhausted and you haven’t found a new Moon Snail Shell in ages. Let’s face it: You may end up dead. Luckily, having a Sand Dollar equipped will prevent you from losing microplastics upon dying, saving you from having to fret over losing them permanently. Like Another Crab, this Stowaway can be found in various spots throughout the game and will break upon death.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to start The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2
Invoker

Remnant 2 is a massive game that already boasts nearly endless replayability, but that isn't stopping developer Gunfire Games from adding even more to do in the popular looter shooter. The game's new DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom, provides players with a substantial amount of extra stuff to check out, such as new biomes to explore, an additional archetype known as The Invoker, and plenty of fresh enemies to take down. If you're ready to see all of what The Forgotten Kingdom DLC has to offer, read on to learn how to access it from within the game.
How to start The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
The first step in accessing The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is to ensure you've purchased and downloaded it. You can buy the standalone version from your respective storefront for $10, or you can opt to snag the $25 bundle, which includes The Awakened King, The Forgotten Kingdom, and another future DLC that has yet to be announced. If you intend to play the full trilogy of DLCs, the former is your best option, as you'll save five bucks off the total cost of all three.

Once you've purchased and downloaded the DLC, you'll be ready to access The Forgotten Kingdom by visiting a World Stone and opening Adventure Mode. You'll need to have completed the Yaesha biome at least one time. At that point, you can select "Reroll Adventure Mode" and choose The Forgotten Kingdom: One Shot on the right, which will notably give you exclusive DLC content your first time through. Keep in mind that while this initial run won't feature any older content, your subsequent playthroughs of Yaesha will weave DLC areas in with main campaign content.

Read more
The best cozy games
Riding in a boat with Kapp'n in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In a world where so many games send you on missions with tense action and high stakes, sometimes it's nice to just sit back and relax a bit. That's where the cozy genre comes in with calming exploration, crafting, and decorating that give you a sense of purpose without all of the stress that comes from more action-oriented games. If that's what you're after, look no further, as we've compiled a list of what we consider to be the best cozy games you can play right now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Read more
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Cross-platform support is becoming more important in the world of video games. Multiplayer hits like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite have pushed crossplay into the limelight, and now most AAA multiplayer games release with at least partial cross-platform support. Finding every cross-platform game is no easy feat, though, so we did the hard work to bring you a comprehensive list of games that support crossplay.

Unfortunately, there aren't any rules when it comes to crossplay, so each game handles the feature a little differently. To make matters more confusing, certain backward-compatible games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X still support crossplay on the most recent hardware, even if there isn't an official release for that hardware.

Read more