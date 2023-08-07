 Skip to main content
Red Dead Redemption is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 this month

Tomas Franzese
By

The original Red Dead Redemption is coming to two new platforms, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, later this month. It’ll retail for $50 on both platforms.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to Switch and PS4

Rockstar Games’ open-world western game first launched in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PS3. It was critically acclaimed and a smash sales hit, creating a new franchise for Rockstar that could stand alongside the likes of Grand Theft Auto. It received a sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, in 2019, but the original Red Dead Redemption remained stuck on older platforms outside of backward compatibility support on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

That’s why fans got excited when a rating for the game from the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea popped up. We’ve now learned that this rating is for new Nintendo Switch and PS4 ports of Red Dead Redemption by Double Eleven Studios. Red Dead Redemption will release across both of those platforms digitally on August 17, with a physical launch to follow on October 13.

A screenshot of Red Dead Redemption running on Nintendo Switch.
Rockstar Games

It will cost $50 and includes the base campaign as well as the zombie-infested Undead Nightmare expansion; the Red Dead Online multiplayer is not included. This is the first time Red Dead Redemption will ever be on a Nintendo system, although it doesn’t look like the port will have much in the way of Switch-exclusive features. That said, a press release does reveal that this will be the first version of the game to include Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Latin American Spanish, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese localizations.

Red Dead Redemption comes out on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17. 

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
