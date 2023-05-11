 Skip to main content
When does Hogwarts Legacy come out on Nintendo Switch?

Sam Hill
By

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest and greatest adventure in the magical Harry Potter universe. Set in the 1800s, the story focuses on a generic fifth-year student who’s tasked with taking down a brewing Goblin rebellion in-between their school duties. For Potterheads of all ages, a game that allows them to traverse the halls of Hogwarts, learn their favorite spells from the books and films, and fight enemies like dark wizards, trolls, and dragons is an absolute dream.

The game launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in February. While reviews were mixed across the board, longtime fans jumped into the wizarding world in droves — over 15 million copies of the game have been sold to date. Unfortunately, players on the top-tier consoles were the only ones who had access to the game for a while. Instead of launching on all platforms simultaneously, Hogwarts Legacy’s release has been staggered.

The game just released for last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One on May 5, nearly three months after the initial launch date.

Now the last platform in question is the fan-favorite Nintendo Switch.

When does Hogwarts Legacy come out on Nintendo Switch?

A student waving a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on Nintendo Switch starting July 25, a full five months after the game’s initial release date.

Developers pushed back last-gen versions of the game in order to ensure the best possible performance on consoles with lesser performance specs than powerhouses like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This has become an unfortunate trend for Switch owners in regard to multiplatform games, with games like Marvel’s Midnight Suns getting its Switch port canceled altogether. Nintendo recently announced that it isn’t planning on launching a console upgrade in the next year, but fans are hoping that the next-gen Switch will have a lot better specs.

