Superhero strategy game Marvel’s Midnight Suns is getting its long-delayed Xbox One and PS4 port on May 11, but there’s some bad news for Nintendo Switch owners: The Switch version of the game has been canceled.

2K Games and Firaxis released Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a card-based strategy game focusing on the supernatural side of the Marvel comic book universe, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S last December. While Digital Trends enjoyed the game, it underperformed financially and the game’s director left Firaxis altogether following its release. Originally slated to launch alongside the current-gen versions of Midnight Suns in October 2022, the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game were indefinitely delayed when the game was pushed to December.

Now, the PS4 and Xbox One ports will finally come out digitally alongside the Blood Storm expansion on May 11, but 2K confirmed in the press release announcing the date that “the Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns will no longer be offered as part of updated plans.”

Additionally, the release calls Blood Storm the “final” DLC for Midnight Suns, so it seems unlikely that the game will continue to receive lots of post-launch support, unlike other Firaxis titles such as Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and XCOM 2. That’s certainly a more muted ending than one would expect from a Marvel game from the industry’s premier strategy developers.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will finally launch for PS4 and Xbox One on May 11. It’s currently available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

