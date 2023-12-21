 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Red Dead Redemption on Switch is already discounted in holiday sale

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Nintendo is running a Switch sale for the holiday season — and it’s full of discounts. Chief among those is a 30% price cut on the recently released Red Dead Redemption port for Switch, alongside deals on new releases like Sonic Superstars.

Nintendo’s annual holiday eShop sale features discounts on over 30 games. While new Nintendo games like Pikmin 4 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder aren’t included, a lot of classic third-party games are available for a bargain.

A screenshot of Red Dead Redemption running on Nintendo Switch.
Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption headlines the sale, as its currently 30% off. If you’ve never played Rockstar’s classic Western, $35 is a fairly good price for it despite its age. In a similar vein, players can grab the entire Batman: Arkham Trilogy for just $42 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for $30.

Recommended Videos

Only a slim selection of new releases are included in the sale, but there are some strong deals if you want to grab some last-minute 2023 games you missed. Sonic Superstars is $42 and Cocoon is down to $20. This year’s great Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection also gets a big 50% price cut, taking it down to $30.

Trending Deal:

If you’re just looking to fill your backlog with some recent hits, the sale provides a lot of great options. Digital Trends’ 2021 Game of the Year, Metroid Dread, is down to $42 currently, while Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is only $14. I’d personally recommend Citizen Sleeper, a sci-fi critical darling that’s just $10 right now.

Whether you have some specific games you’re looking to grab or you just want to window shop, make sure to check out the sale before it ends on January 3, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
GTA+ feels like last nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online
Two outlaws on horseback chase a cowboy across the desert in Red Dead Online.

It feels like every single headline I've seen recently in a story about Rockstar has included Grand Theft Auto Online somehow. With the massively popular multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V releasing as a stand-alone game recently, it's no surprise that Rockstar is going all-in on it. GTA Online has been around since 2013, when GTA V launched. And it didn't just retain a player base, but grew it larger and larger.

GTA+ is the be-all and end-all of that, the four-carat diamond ring planted on the online game's finger that says "you're my forever." It offers players (specifically those on Xbox Series X/S or PS5) a ton of free rewards, from $500,000 in GTA bucks in their in-game bank accounts to entire properties needed to take part in certain pieces of content.

Read more
Nintendo Switch passes Wii and PS1 in lifetime sales
Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode.

As of the end of 2021, the Nintendo Switch has passed several legendary gaming consoles in sales, including the Nintendo Wii. According to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, who pulled data from a recent earnings release, the Switch has reached 103.54 million units sold worldwide, passing the extremely high 100 million units mark.

This puts it higher than the original PlayStation, which sold 102.49 million units over its lifetime, and the Nintendo Wii, which sold 101.63 million units. Surpassing the Wii in particular is a milestone for Nintendo, as the Wii is regarded as a legendary success for the company.

Read more
Can you play Mario Party Superstars on Switch Lite?
The Woody Woods map.

When it was first revealed, many people were confused by the idea of the Switch Lite. What was the point in a Switch that couldn't, well, switch? As it turns out, this handheld-only version of the hit console became a popular model all on its own. In exchange for the lack of docking or removable Joy-Cons, the lower price point made it an even easier buy for kids and gamers who mostly played on the go. However, many games utilize motion controls in ways that, unless you buy a separate pair of Joy-Cons, cannot be played with the attached controls of the Switch Lite.

Super Mario Party, the previously released Mario Party game, incorporated many mini-games that took advantage of the Switch's motion control capabilities. That left those who just had a Switch Lite out of luck if they wanted to join in on the fun without spending on more controllers. Now that Mario Party Superstars has hit the scene, you may be worried the game will suffer from the same flaw. If you have a Switch Lite and are curious if you can play the new Mario Party Superstars, here's everything you need to know.

Read more