Nintendo is running a Switch sale for the holiday season — and it’s full of discounts. Chief among those is a 30% price cut on the recently released Red Dead Redemption port for Switch, alongside deals on new releases like Sonic Superstars.

Nintendo’s annual holiday eShop sale features discounts on over 30 games. While new Nintendo games like Pikmin 4 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder aren’t included, a lot of classic third-party games are available for a bargain.

Red Dead Redemption headlines the sale, as its currently 30% off. If you’ve never played Rockstar’s classic Western, $35 is a fairly good price for it despite its age. In a similar vein, players can grab the entire Batman: Arkham Trilogy for just $42 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for $30.

Only a slim selection of new releases are included in the sale, but there are some strong deals if you want to grab some last-minute 2023 games you missed. Sonic Superstars is $42 and Cocoon is down to $20. This year’s great Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection also gets a big 50% price cut, taking it down to $30.

If you’re just looking to fill your backlog with some recent hits, the sale provides a lot of great options. Digital Trends’ 2021 Game of the Year, Metroid Dread, is down to $42 currently, while Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is only $14. I’d personally recommend Citizen Sleeper, a sci-fi critical darling that’s just $10 right now.

Whether you have some specific games you’re looking to grab or you just want to window shop, make sure to check out the sale before it ends on January 3, 2024.

