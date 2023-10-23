 Skip to main content
All suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to get them

Jesse Lennox
By

In the decades that the character of Spider-Man has existed, through comics, TV shows, games, and movies, he’s gone through quite a few suits. Spider-Man 2 keeps the tradition alive by not only giving him a new suit to try out, but dozens and dozens of older ones to let you play as your favorite version of the webslinger. Oh, and did we mention Miles has his own extensive set of suits as well? Just like the first game, you won’t be handed the keys to the wardrobe for free. Each suit not only needs to be unlocked but also crafted using City and Hero Tokens, as well as Tech parts to get access to the additional styles most suits have. If you’re itching to dress up as the Spider-Man of your dreams as soon as you can, here is every suit in Spider-Man 2 and how you unlock them.

Note: Some suits are unlocked via story progress and could be considered spoilers. You have been warned.

All suits in Spider-Man 2

Peter and Miles perched next to each other in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Now that we’ve got two protagonists, we have two characters we can outfit with some iconic and fun suits. No suits overlap, and you can’t wear a Peter suit with Miles or vice versa, so keep that in mind as well.

All Peter suits

Advanced Suit 2.0 – Unlocked by default

Black Suit – Unlocked via story progress

Symbiote Suit – Unlocked via story progress

Anti-Venom Suit – Unlocked via story progress

The following suits are all unlocked via leveling up in-game. You will unlock a suit at each level from 2 through 60, alternating mostly evenly between Peter and Miles.

Classic Suit – Unlocks at level 4

Scarlet III Suit – Unlocks at level 6

Amazing 2 Suit – Unlocks at level 7

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit – Unlocks at level 11

Scarlet Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 14

Superior Suit – Unlocks at level 15

Anti-Ock Suit – Unlocks at level 17

Archnight Suit – Unlocks at level 20

Into The SPider-Verse Noir Suit – Unlocks at level 22

Homemade Suit – Unlocks at level 23

Spider-Punk Suit  – Unlocks at level 26

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit – Unlocks at level 28

Iron Spider Armor – Unlocks at level 29

Webbed Black Suit – Unlocks at level 31

Webbed Suit – Unlocks at level 32

Upgraded Classic Suit – Unlocks at level 35

New Blue Suit – Unlocks at level 38

Upgraded Suit – Unlocks at level 41

Stealth Suit – Unlocks at level 46

Classic Black Suit – Unlocks at level 50

Iron Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 54

New Red and Blue Suit – Unlocks at level 58

Black and Gold Suit – Unlocks at level 60

Life Story Suit – Unlocks after completing all EMF tasks

Last Hunt Suit – Unlocks after completing all Hunter Bases

Saving Lives Suit – Unlocks after beating all The Flames missions

All Miles suits

Upgraded Suit – Unlocked by default

Evolved Suit – Unlocked via story progress

Family Business Suit – Unlocked via story progress

Life Story Suit – Unlocked via story progress

Classic Suit – Unlocks at level 2

T.R.A.C.K Suit – Unlocks at level 3

Brooklyn 2099 – Unlocks at level 5

Sportswear Suit – Unlocks at level 8

Miles Morales 2099 Suit – Unlocks at level 10

Advanced Tech Suit – Unlocks at level 12

Shadow-Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 13

Miles Morales 2020 Suit – Unlocks at level 16

Purple Reign Suit- Unlocks at level 18

Bodega Cat Suit – Unlocks at level 19

Forever Suit – Unlocks at level 21

Homemade Suit- Unlocks at level 24

Into The Spider-Verse Suit – Unlocks at level 27

Into The Spider-Verse 2B Suit – Unlocks at level 30

The End Suit – Unlocks at level 33

10th Anniversary Suit – Unlocks at level 34

Programmable Matter Suit – Unlocks at level 36

S.T.R.I.K.E Suit – Unlocks at level 37

Agent of Shield Suit  – Unlocks at level 39

Great Responsibility Suit – Unlocks at level 40

Across the Spider-Verse Suit – Unlocks at level 42

Crimson Cowl Suit – Unlocks at level 44

Best There is Suit – Unlocks at level 48

Dark Ages Suit – Unlocks at level 52

Absolute Carnage Suit – Unlocks at level 56

Most Dangerous Game Suit – Unlocks after completing all Hunter Bases

Smoke and Mirors Suit – Unlocks after completing all Mysteriums

Boricua Suit – Unlocks after completing all Brooklyn Visions quests

City Sounds Suit – Unlocks after completing all Cultural Museum quests

King in Black Suit – Unlocks after completing all side quests

The best Suit Tech upgrades in Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man soars through the air in a biomechanical suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't hold anything back when it comes to expanding on everything done in the first game. You have two Spider-Men to control, more districts to explore, tons of side quests and activities to do to gather upgrade materials, more skill trees, and gadgets, and on top of all that there are Suit Tech upgrades. By the time you unlock them, you may feel overwhelmed with the number of things to invest in, but these may be the most important upgrades to keep track of. Like the shared skill tree, these upgrades apply to both characters at once and can make the difficulty curve of the game far smoother by buffing up some very important stats on your characters. If you're feeling a bit burned out on all the options Spider-Man 2 already throws at you, we'll break down the best Suit Tech upgrades you should unlock ASAP.
Best Suit Tech upgrades

Suit Tech upgrades apply all unlocked buffs to both characters and are divided into unique categories. Each one has a tree that takes more resources to unlock the higher-tier upgrades, but it also has two branches. You always unlock both options in a branch when you reach them, but can only equip one at a time.
Health
Speccing into health is your first and top priority. The main buffs here are the Amazing, Spectacular, and Ultimate health upgrades that each increase your base HP by 10 points. You may not feel health is all that necessary to buff in the early game, but once you start facing bosses and the late-game grunts who are far more aggressive, you'll be begging for more health at all times.

Read more
How to get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2
Peter and Miles perched next to each other in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The amount of upgrade materials in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can make your head spin at times. From all the different tokens, parts, and plain skill points, it can be hard to keep them all straight, let alone where you find each one. The game does a decent job of letting you know what rewards any activity on the map will give you by highlighting it, but when you're hunting for Rare Tech Parts it can be a pain to slowly scroll around looking for a way to snag some. Plus, if you want to be efficient in getting them, it will take even longer. Here is how you can get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2 so you can get your upgrades done and save the day.
Best ways to get Rare Tech Parts
Technically Rare Tech Parts aren't any harder to get than other collectables like City Tokens, but are "rare" because you get them in much smaller quantities than normal Tech Parts. If you're hunting for them, your first stop should be any of the Prowler Stashes. These unlock very early in the story after Miles talks to his uncle and is sent to one to demonstrate how they work. Once you know how to solve the little environmental puzzles, they won't take you too long to get through, and they continue to appear as you move through the story. You get three for each you open.

Hunter Blinds are your next best source for Rare Tech Parts, giving five for any you complete, and are basically the opposite of Prowler Stashes. Instead of a little environmental puzzle to solve, these are combat (or stealth) focused encounters, so you can swap between them to add some variety to your Rare Tech Parts grind!

Read more
The best skills in Spider-Man 2
Miles checking his phone in spider-man 2.

Now that Peter and Miles are sharing the spotlight as dual Spider-Men in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you probably expect each to come with their own skill trees. You wouldn't be wrong for thinking that, but it isn't just two sets of abilities you need to juggle -- it's three. Not only do Peter and Miles each have their own bespoke skill trees to upgrade their specific abilities and powers, such as Miles' Venom abilities and Peter's Symbiote ones, but there is a shared tree that grants both Spider-Men new attacks and moves. This gives you more skills to choose than ever, but not necessarily more skill points to spend on them. Unlike Hero or City Tokens and Tech Parts, you only get new skill points when you level up. Here are the best skills on these new skill webs that you should unlock in Spider-Man 2.
The best shared skills
For the most part, all three skill trees are linear. However, unlike the Suit Tech upgrades, the points where there are branches are not mutually exclusive. If you've got the skill points to spend, you can fill out an entire branch without having to pick and choose between abilities.

Web Whip
We can't really blame enemies for packing ranged weapons when the alternative would be to duke it out face-to-face with a superhero, but it doesn't make them any less annoying when you have to interrupt your combo to dodge a shot from far off. By hitting triangle and R1, you can snag that pesky gun and throw it back at your attacker to even the playing field.
Bounce Up
It isn't super realistic, but you can't deny how fun air combos are in Spider-Man 2. If you want to really juggle your prey for as long as possible, adding the Bounce Up skill lets you slam an enemy down with triangle and bounce them back up into the air to reset your air combo.
KO Recharge
Abilities take a long time to come back, but there are a few skills that can speed things up. The best of the bunch is KO Recharge, which restores some of your abilities for every KO, finisher, or stealth takedown you pull off. There are other ability recharging skills you could invest in, but you will always be KOing enemies, so this is the most reliable.
Web Line Double Takedown
Speaking of stealth takedowns, the only downside to stealth is that it can be a little tedious webbing up criminals one at a time. This is especially true when multiple goons are hanging out near each other and will notice if you try and snag their buddies. This move only works when you're on a web line, but does let you stealth takedown two enemies at once rather than just one.
The best Peter Parker skills

Read more