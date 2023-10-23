All suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to get them

In the decades that the character of Spider-Man has existed, through comics, TV shows, games, and movies, he’s gone through quite a few suits. Spider-Man 2 keeps the tradition alive by not only giving him a new suit to try out, but dozens and dozens of older ones to let you play as your favorite version of the webslinger. Oh, and did we mention Miles has his own extensive set of suits as well? Just like the first game, you won’t be handed the keys to the wardrobe for free. Each suit not only needs to be unlocked but also crafted using City and Hero Tokens, as well as Tech parts to get access to the additional styles most suits have. If you’re itching to dress up as the Spider-Man of your dreams as soon as you can, here is every suit in Spider-Man 2 and how you unlock them.
Note: Some suits are unlocked via story progress and could be considered spoilers. You have been warned.
All suits in Spider-Man 2
Now that we’ve got two protagonists, we have two characters we can outfit with some iconic and fun suits. No suits overlap, and you can’t wear a Peter suit with Miles or vice versa, so keep that in mind as well.
All Peter suits
Advanced Suit 2.0 – Unlocked by default
Black Suit – Unlocked via story progress
Symbiote Suit – Unlocked via story progress
Anti-Venom Suit – Unlocked via story progress
The following suits are all unlocked via leveling up in-game. You will unlock a suit at each level from 2 through 60, alternating mostly evenly between Peter and Miles.
Classic Suit – Unlocks at level 4
Scarlet III Suit – Unlocks at level 6
Amazing 2 Suit – Unlocks at level 7
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit – Unlocks at level 11
Scarlet Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 14
Superior Suit – Unlocks at level 15
Anti-Ock Suit – Unlocks at level 17
Archnight Suit – Unlocks at level 20
Into The SPider-Verse Noir Suit – Unlocks at level 22
Homemade Suit – Unlocks at level 23
Spider-Punk Suit – Unlocks at level 26
Secret Wars: Civil War Suit – Unlocks at level 28
Iron Spider Armor – Unlocks at level 29
Webbed Black Suit – Unlocks at level 31
Webbed Suit – Unlocks at level 32
Upgraded Classic Suit – Unlocks at level 35
New Blue Suit – Unlocks at level 38
Upgraded Suit – Unlocks at level 41
Stealth Suit – Unlocks at level 46
Classic Black Suit – Unlocks at level 50
Iron Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 54
New Red and Blue Suit – Unlocks at level 58
Black and Gold Suit – Unlocks at level 60
Life Story Suit – Unlocks after completing all EMF tasks
Last Hunt Suit – Unlocks after completing all Hunter Bases
Saving Lives Suit – Unlocks after beating all The Flames missions
All Miles suits
Upgraded Suit – Unlocked by default
Evolved Suit – Unlocked via story progress
Family Business Suit – Unlocked via story progress
Life Story Suit – Unlocked via story progress
Classic Suit – Unlocks at level 2
T.R.A.C.K Suit – Unlocks at level 3
Brooklyn 2099 – Unlocks at level 5
Sportswear Suit – Unlocks at level 8
Miles Morales 2099 Suit – Unlocks at level 10
Advanced Tech Suit – Unlocks at level 12
Shadow-Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 13
Miles Morales 2020 Suit – Unlocks at level 16
Purple Reign Suit- Unlocks at level 18
Bodega Cat Suit – Unlocks at level 19
Forever Suit – Unlocks at level 21
Homemade Suit- Unlocks at level 24
Into The Spider-Verse Suit – Unlocks at level 27
Into The Spider-Verse 2B Suit – Unlocks at level 30
The End Suit – Unlocks at level 33
10th Anniversary Suit – Unlocks at level 34
Programmable Matter Suit – Unlocks at level 36
S.T.R.I.K.E Suit – Unlocks at level 37
Agent of Shield Suit – Unlocks at level 39
Great Responsibility Suit – Unlocks at level 40
Across the Spider-Verse Suit – Unlocks at level 42
Crimson Cowl Suit – Unlocks at level 44
Best There is Suit – Unlocks at level 48
Dark Ages Suit – Unlocks at level 52
Absolute Carnage Suit – Unlocks at level 56
Most Dangerous Game Suit – Unlocks after completing all Hunter Bases
Smoke and Mirors Suit – Unlocks after completing all Mysteriums
Boricua Suit – Unlocks after completing all Brooklyn Visions quests
City Sounds Suit – Unlocks after completing all Cultural Museum quests
King in Black Suit – Unlocks after completing all side quests
Editors' Recommendations
- How to solve molecular identification puzzles in Spider-Man 2
- All Mysterium locations in Spider-Man 2
- All Prowler Stash locations in Spider-Man 2
- How to open Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2
- How to get tech parts in Spider-Man 2