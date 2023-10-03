Sony’s first-party titles are known for their cinematic and often lengthy experiences that value storytelling and atmosphere just as much as solid, enjoyable gameplay. That hasn’t changed for Spider-Man 2, which features the return of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they tackle multiple new threats in New York – some that may even be coming from within. This thrilling new web-slinging adventure has plenty to offer both casual players and completionists, so let’s take a look at how much time you can expect to spend swinging around the city this time around.

How long is Spider-Man 2?

A playthrough of Spider-Man 2 should take players an average of 17 hours, which includes the main campaign and dabbling in rounding up collectibles and doing other side content. The game does also feature an expansive trophy list that should be a joy if you’re a completionist, and it will likely take you around 25 to 30 hours to finish. This will require you to 100% complete all districts, which will include finishing all FNSM requests, EMF experiments, and Hunter Bases. You’ll also need to purchase all of Spider-Man’s suit tech upgrades and gadget upgrades, as well as reach max level.

Of course, no trophy list would be complete without asking you to perform some very specific tasks, and Spider-Man 2 has quite a few of those to throw your way. You’ll need to visit the gravesites of some loved ones, perform specific moves a set number of times, and engage with the game’s trick system while swinging around New York. If spending that extra time with Peter and Miles sounds like fun to you, Spider-Man 2 should keep you busy for a while!

