You need to read this free Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is supposed to come out sometime this fall, we don’t actually have that much information on the video game’s narrative or any other differences from its predecessors. That’s why those looking forward to the game should check out the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic, which was previously released physically, but is now available for free on Marvel’s website.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) No. 1, which was written by Christos Gage and illustrated by Ig Guara, was released physically on May 6 for Free Comic Book Day. Now, just a few days later, Insomniac Games and Marvel have followed up on their promise to make the book available digitally for free, so you can easily read it on Marvel.com.

Related Videos

It’s a breezy read that doesn’t contain many shocking revelations, but gives more context on what Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane Watson have been up to since the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In terms of new villains introduced here that could show up in the game, the Spider-Men fight The Tarantula, an arachnid-themed assassin, and The Hood, a gang leader who’s trying to use magic for personal gain.

On the more character-focused side of things, we learn that Peter, Miles, and MJ are now all working together as a tight crime-fighting unit. Peter is now trying to get a teaching certificate and to convince MJ to move in with him. As Peter now lives in Aunt May and Uncle Ben’s old house in Queens, that could mean we’ll get to explore more boroughs of New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile, Miles decides to pursue a Music Technology major at Empire State University, and J. Jonah Jameson decides to buy back ownership of the Daily Bugle.

There’s little more than a passing mention of Norman Osborn, and we don’t see Harry Osborn, Kraven, or Venom in action, so there aren’t any must-know reveals from this free comic. Still, it’s worth a read if you want to get reacquainted with this Marvel universe, the headspace of the heroes within it, and the gadgets they use ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s launch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively for PlayStation 5 sometime this fall.

Editors' Recommendations