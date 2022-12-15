 Skip to main content
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is eyeing a fall 2023 release date

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a new release window. According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the upcoming superhero game will launch sometime in 2023.

We haven’t heard much about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since it was first announced with a teaser trailer. All we knew was that it would launch sometime in 2023. According to developer Insomniac, we now know it’ll launch in time for the holidays, barring delays.

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios,” the post reads. “Here at Insomniac Games, we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022 … and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

The blog post doesn’t share too many details other than that. It reaffirms that the game is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. Otherwise, it shares a quick synopsis for the game, detailing its story.

“Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure.”

If you can’t wait a full year, both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are now available on PC. We especially recommend trying them out on Steam Deck, which is arguably the best way to experience them.

