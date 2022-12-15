Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is eyeing a fall 2023 release date

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a new release window. According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the upcoming superhero game will launch sometime in 2023.
We haven’t heard much about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since it was first announced with a teaser trailer. All we knew was that it would launch sometime in 2023. According to developer Insomniac, we now know it’ll launch in time for the holidays, barring delays.
“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios,” the post reads. “Here at Insomniac Games, we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022 … and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”
The blog post doesn’t share too many details other than that. It reaffirms that the game is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. Otherwise, it shares a quick synopsis for the game, detailing its story.
“Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure.”
If you can’t wait a full year, both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are now available on PC. We especially recommend trying them out on Steam Deck, which is arguably the best way to experience them.
Editors' Recommendations
- PlayStation VR2: specs, release date, launch games, price, and more
- Hades 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
- Death Stranding 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
- The best live service games of 2022: 10 ongoing games we couldn’t stop playing
- You can win cash with PlayStation’s new tournament feature. Here’s how to sign up