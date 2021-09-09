Spider-Man 2 was revealed at today’s PlayStation showcase. A quick trailer gave us a few key details about the project, including a 2023 release date and the revelation that Venom will be a villain in the title.

No gameplay was shown, but a slick trailer showed both Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting down a dark alley. After taking on several smaller enemies, they confront something dark from the shadows. At the end of the trailer, it’s revealed that Venom will play a role in the game, possibly as its main villain. Two characters could mean a potential co-op mode for the game.

Spider-Man 2 comes on the heels of Spider-Man, one of the most celebrated PlayStation exclusives. The first game’s lush open world, tight combat, and fun web-slinging made exploring the game’s version of New York City a delight. Insomniac, the studio behind both games’ development, is known for its great narrative games. Spider-Man made waves for its high-quality graphics and strong characterization, both of which will likely extend into Spider-Man 2.

Villain Venom has been in the news recently as the star of the upcoming movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the latest comic-based Marvel film. Tony Todd, a voice actor known for Star Trek, will be voicing him in the game. Fans are excited to see these comic book legends come together as part of a critically-acclaimed gaming franchise, but it remains to be seen exactly what role the monster will play.

Little else is known about Spider-Man 2 at this time. The game will not be coming until 2023, but Sony and Insomniac will certainly show additional footage down the road.

