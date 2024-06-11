 Skip to main content
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting some designer suits in next update

By
An animated Miles Morales swinging around in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game
PlayStation

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting even more suits, including some designer outfits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales that will hit the game for free on June 18.

In a PlayStation blog, developer Insomniac Games detailed the eight new suits, four of which were made in partnership with fashion mogul and designer Colm “KidSuper” Dillane and other celebrities. One Miles suit, called the “Metro Suit,” is a solo KidSuper effort that also comes with three additional variant colors and a top reminiscent of a puffer jacket.

Formula One driver Lando Norris, singer Rina Sawayama, and football athlete Vinícius Júnior also collaborated with KidSuper and Sony on their own suits that reflect a part of their personas, heritage, or sense of style. Júnior’s utilizes the Brazilian colors, while Sawayama’s for Peter makes him look like he’s about to hop on a motorcycle.

The other four suits bring in some familiar styles from outside the video game universe. Both Peter and Miles get Into the Spider-Verse-inspired suits (Miles’ is even animated), for example, and Miles is getting his Uptown Pride suit from the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales standalone DLC.

The first Spider-Man game featured a ton of suits to choose from, but its sequel really upped the catalog size (there are suits for both Miles and Peter after all).

The update — referred to as version 1.003.000 — will also feature some changes based on “community feedback” and some general “stability improvements,” including the ability to switch around Symbiote and Spider Arms for traversal and parrying.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
