Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has instant open-world character switching

Tomas Franzese
By

Insomniac Games has finally confirmed whether or not players will be able to switch between the two playable versions of Spider-Man while exploring the open world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Peter and Miles perched next to each other in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ever since it was confirmed that Peter Parker and Miles Morales would both be playable in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the question of whether or not players would be able to switch between them at any time in the open world arose. Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s gameplay debut at the PlayStation Showcase didn’t confirm whether or not that was the case, Creative Director Bryan Intihar revealed the answer in an interview with Eurogamer: yes, you can. 

“We have content designed around Peter, we have content designed around Miles, and we have content where you can play either. You’ll be able to — in the open world — freely switch between them with a simple button press,” Intihar confirmed. Insomniac Games also confirmed to Eurogamer that Peter and Miles will each have their own skill tree, although they will also share a third. For the most part, it looks like players will have a lot of freedom about how and with whom they want to tackle any sort of open-world objectives or sidequests.

Things will get a little more restrictive during more linear story missions, like the one we saw during the PlayStation Showcase, though. “When you’re playing the main story, we control when you switch between Pete and Miles … it’s done in service to the story when we’re making those switches, for sure,” Intihar told Eurogamer. “So, as you saw on that gameplay reveal, which is a segment of the main story, we are predetermining those based on what we want to do for how the story plays out.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 sometime this fall.

