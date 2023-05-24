 Skip to main content
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets wild gameplay trailer, but no release date

George Yang
By
Kraven the Hunter appears in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games showed off a new gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 during Sony’s May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. The action-packed clip showed off its villain, the iconic Kraven the Hunter, but it didn’t give the game a release date. It’s still only scheduled for fall 2023.

The new trailer gave us our closest glimpse at Sony’s upcoming release we’ve seen yet. It begins with a very cinematic clip showing off classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter. From there, we flash-forward a bit to New York City, where we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together to save the city. Parker has a fancy new black suit with a lot of wild powers. In the trailer, we see multiple black spider arms coming out of it and slamming enemies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Gameplay Reveal

The Miles Morales part of the trailer shows the hero stealthily taking down enemies in the city. The two heroes eventually meet up and chase down The Lizard in an exciting sequence that shows Morales chasing boats around the East River. Kraven shows up eventually to crash the party, leading to an exciting showdown.

Insomniac Games confirmed earlier this week that the game will be a purely single-player experience and won’t feature any co-op, despite some speculation that it would because Peter Parker and Miles Morales are both present. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is joining the busy fall 2023 lineup of video game releases that includes games such as Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1.

For those who want to get caught up on the story, both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PS5.

