As one of, if not the, most popular superheroes ever created, Spider-Man has swung across just about every entertainment medium there is since his humble beginnings in comic books. In addition to cartoons, TV shows, and many blockbuster films, he’s also starred in tons of video games. With a history in the genre dating back to the old Atari days, the wisecracking webhead has had plenty of ups and downs in his video game representation over the decades. He’s been portrayed in multiple art styles and genres, and passed between many developers, but some stand out as being more spectacular than others. We can’t list every game Spider-Man has appeared in without taking up your entire day covering it all, so here are just the best of the best Spider-Man games of all time, ranked from best to worst.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel's Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions
Ultimate Spider-Man
Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage
Spider-Man
