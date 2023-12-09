Best Spider-Man games of all time, ranked

While the jumps have been getting smaller and smaller between generations, there's always a nice graphical bump to look forward to when picking up the latest hardware. We're long past the days of going from 16-bit 2D games to full-on 3D, and even the jump from SD to HD, but the visual improvements we got between the PS4 and PS5 are still striking. Not only are resolutions higher, but new techniques like ray tracing are now possible and starting to show up in more titles as we get deeper into the console's life.

Now that it's been out for a decent amount of time, and we have a wide selection of both upgraded titles and ones made exclusively for the PS5, there are a few that have risen to the top that anyone looking to show off the power of their new console will want to grab. Not only are all the games on this list visually impressive -- not just necessarily photorealistic, mind you -- but they're also a blast to play. Graphics don't make a game fun, but it just works out that the best-looking games on PS5 are also some of the best-playing. Here are our picks for the PS5 games with the best graphics.