Tetris Forever is an interactive museum celebrating the best game of all time

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tetris, the best game of all time (you can’t change our minds on this), Digital Eclipse is releasing Tetris Forever, an interactive museum and collection that lets you play Tetris titles from across history, along with a brand new version.

Tetris Forever was revealed during Nintendo’s August Partner Showcase on Tuesday. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s planned for sometime this year. It’ll also be available across all platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and GOG.

The collection will, of course, feature a “recreation” of the original 1984 Tetris, along with the 1988 Famicom version, Tetris 2+ Bombliss, the multiplayer Tetris Battle Gaiden, Tetris 3, and others. There’s also a new Tetris, called Tetris Time Warp, which fits right in with the retrospective element of the collection by letting you switch between different gameplay and visual eras. It also supports up to four-player co-op.

The pack also has 90 minutes of new documentary video chronicling the game’s history and its creators, alongside an interactive museum element that lets you explore photos, video, and other archival materials. This all feels like the ultimate way to experience Tetris outside of an arcade or having a gigantic collection of separate titles.

The Atari-owned Digital Eclipse specializes in classic video games, and has made a name for itself over the past few years with collections that pack together games, videos, and more into “interactive documentaries.” Recent products include Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, which lets you play through 42 Minter titles, and The Making of Karateka, which not only offers up the original two game in the series, but also a game-like way to explore prototypes and video.