 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Tetris Forever is an interactive museum celebrating the best game of all time

By

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tetris, the best game of all time (you can’t change our minds on this), Digital Eclipse is releasing Tetris Forever, an interactive museum and collection that lets you play Tetris titles from across history, along with a brand new version.

Recommended Videos

Tetris Forever was revealed during Nintendo’s August Partner Showcase on Tuesday. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s planned for sometime this year. It’ll also be available across all platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and GOG.

The collection will, of course, feature a “recreation” of the original 1984 Tetris, along with the 1988 Famicom version, Tetris 2+ Bombliss, the multiplayer Tetris Battle Gaiden, Tetris 3, and others. There’s also a new Tetris, called Tetris Time Warp, which fits right in with the retrospective element of the collection by letting you switch between different gameplay and visual eras. It also supports up to four-player co-op.

The pack also has 90 minutes of new documentary video chronicling the game’s history and its creators, alongside an interactive museum element that lets you explore photos, video, and other archival materials. This all feels like the ultimate way to experience Tetris outside of an arcade or having a gigantic collection of separate titles.

The Atari-owned Digital Eclipse specializes in classic video games, and has made a name for itself over the past few years with collections that pack together games, videos, and more into “interactive documentaries.” Recent products include Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, which lets you play through 42 Minter titles, and The Making of Karateka, which not only offers up the original two game in the series, but also a game-like way to explore prototypes and video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The best GameCube games of all time
Samus in Metroid Prime.

Even though we all enjoyed the best N64 games during that generation, there was a lot of pressure on the GameCube to take things to the next level. After all, Nintendo had to compete with the best PlayStation 2 games and best Xbox games in that generation. While it might not have sold as well as Sony's system, the GameCube still managed to release some classics that we still consider some of the best games of all time.

While we're always looking toward the future with upcoming Switch games to play, sometimes it's fun to look back at the best of the best from these classic systems. We've already ranked the best SNES games and best Game Boy Advance games, so let's give the same treatment to our precious little purple cube.

Read more
The best Donkey Kong games of all time
best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games

While Mario has become the face of Nintendo, and perhaps video games as a whole, it's important to remember that it was in a Donkey Kong game that he really became an icon. Since then, our beloved ape has bounced between being friend and foe of the plumber, as well as broken free to star in his own series of games with an expanded cast of friends and enemies. It's been a long time since we've been graced with one of his banana-fueled adventures, so we decided this was as good a time as any to look back at Dinkey Kong's legacy and decide which of his many solo efforts stand as the best.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Read more
The best video game remakes of all time
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

There are so many classic games from the past that have become difficult for new players to experience. The farther away in time we get from these games' releases, the more difficult it can get to not only get the game itself but also the extra hardware needed to play them. That alone is a major barrier that turns people away from playing games many consider to be some of the greatest of all time. And that's not even taking into account dated graphics, controls, and mechanics.

Remakes offer a new generation a chance to experience some of the most influential games of the past, as well as give fans of the originals a brand new way to play them all over again. The best remakes take what made a game so great before and modernize it for the current audience without losing that magical spark. It isn't an easy process, but here are the games that managed to pull it off.

Read more