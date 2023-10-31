 Skip to main content
Atari’s latest acquisition is a game preservation power play

Tomas Franzese
Atari continues to grow its stake in the game remaster market with the acquisition of Digital Eclipse, the developer behind 2022’s fantastic Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection.

Digital Eclipse has existed since the early 1990s but has made a name for itself over the last decade or so in creating fantastic remastered collections like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. More recently, it has honed a documentary-style presentation for titles like Atari 50 and The Making of Karateka, providing thorough looks at the history of important companies and games. Atari seems interested in growing its library of IP and stake in retro re-releases, so it’s understandable why Atari would purchase Digital Eclipse following its acquisition of the System Shock remake’s Nightdive Studios earlier in the year.

It’s a $20 million acquisition, with Atari paying $6.5 million when the deal closes soon and another $13.5 million over the next decade if Digital Eclipse meets performance targets. As for what this means when it comes to Digital Eclipse functioning day-to-day, an FAQ on the developer’s website goes into more detail.

Digital Eclipse confirms that while this acquisition will give it greater access to the library of franchises that Atari owns, it is not locked into only working on Atari properties. The Gold Master Series that The Making of Karateka is a part of will continue as well, with Digital Eclipse teasing that the next entry is almost done in a recent newsletter. Ultimately, Digital Eclipse seems to hope that Atari’s support will mainly give them more resources to continue to refine projects that align with what the studio is already known for, including a Wizardry: Proving Ground of the Mad Overlord remake that’s currently in early access on Steam.

“Our experience collaborating on Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration was revelatory. The trust that Atari showed our team, and our clear mutual love and respect for the content, positioned us to produce something truly remarkable,” Digital Eclipse President Mike Mika said of the acquisition. “I know Atari will continue to champion our approach and that we will be bringing fans exciting new projects for years to come.”

