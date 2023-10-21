How to solve molecular identification puzzles in Spider-Man 2

The character of Spider-Man is only half of what makes him so interesting. Peter Parker, the man behind the mask, is just as vital to the story as his alter ego in Spider-Man 2. Just as he is in the comics and the first game, Peter is a scientist by trade, and Miles Morales is following in his footsteps in many ways, which is the perfect excuse to introduce some new science-focused puzzles into the game. One new puzzle has you examining different scenes to try and work out what exactly happened so you can determine the materials that were left behind. This puzzle is thrown at the player rather quickly and without much explanation, so we’re here to brush up your molecular knowledge so you can solve these with ease.
How to solve molecular identification puzzles
When you first start off ,you will be shown a 3D model of some molecule with green, red, and sometimes yellow nodes. Your goal is to remove all the red nodes without destroying any of the green. Yellow can be left or destroyed.
To solve the puzzle, you can cycle through each node to target and select which you want to destroy. However, you aren’t just blasting the one you target, but any that node is directly connected to. So if you target a red node that is connected to one or more green nodes, they will get destroyed as well and you will fail the puzzle. The trick is to either break nodes one removed from a green, or you can even cause a chain reaction by severing the link to an entire section of the molecule, which willbreak them all. When in doubt, just look at which nodes are enlarged when you highlight one. Any that are will be broken as a result of your shot, so pick your shot wisely!
Editors' Recommendations
- All Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2
- All photo-op locations in Spider-Man 2
- How to get Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2
- How to get tech parts in Spider-Man 2
- The best Suit Tech upgrades in Spider-Man 2