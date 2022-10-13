Sony has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PC on November 18 via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales first launched on November 12, 2020, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It follows the eponymous character as Peter Parker leaves New York to help out Mary Jane with a reporting assignment. Now, it’s up to Miles to defend the city by himself while he’s gone.

A new trailer highlights features that are available on the PC version, including ray-traced shadows and reflections. The game will also support unlocked frame rates and ultrawide display support, as well as Nvidia DLSS 3, Nvidia DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex. The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is compatible with the PC version too.

It will cost $50 and those who preorder will receive the T.R.A.C.K. suit and Into the Spider-Verse suit for Miles to wear. Additionally, preorders come with early unlocks to the Gravity Well gadget and three additional skill points.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC November 18. Full details on the PC features and pre-purchase bonuses: https://t.co/gtLDcvsaKG pic.twitter.com/kv0PPZ4ueI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 13, 2022

This game is the latest one from Sony’s esteemed PlayStation exclusive catalog to join the PC platform. God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Days Gone have already been released. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will launch on PC later this month too.

There are still a few more Sony games that have yet to make the jump to PC, like the recently released The Last of Us Part I. There have been numerous leaks of a PC version of Housemarque’s Returnal, but Sony has not officially announced one.

