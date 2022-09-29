Developer Sumo Digital and publisher Sony announced that they will bring Sackboy: A Big Adventure to PC on October 27. The PC version will support 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second (fps) and have a variable refresh rate. It will also have ultrawide monitor and NVIDIA DLSS support.

Sony has been increasing its support on PC by adding games such as Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Days Gone, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will not be the only game from PlayStation to hit the platform. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch on October 19 for PC as well. Sony has teased a fall release window for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales but hasn’t revealed a definitive release date just yet. Considering the game has a strong holiday and Christmas theme, sometime before the end of the year seems like the perfect timing.

There have also been many leaks and hints about Housemarque’s PlayStation 5 game Returnal coming to PC. The game has been spotted in Steam’s database and leaked footage of the settings menu in the PC version was uploaded to YouTube. According to the leaked footage, Returnal on PC would support ray-traced shadows, reflections, DLSS, and FSR. However, neither Sony nor Housemarque has made a formal announcement about the game coming to PC.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was first released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in November 2020. The game follows Sackboy as a mythical villain named Vex kidnaps his friends and forces them to build a machine capable of turning Craftsworld into a hellscape.

Editors' Recommendations