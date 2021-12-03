  1. Gaming

Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy have Steam listings now

Otto Kratky
By

Naughty Dog has put Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection up on Steam following its reveal in September. The collection includes just two entries in the franchise: Uncharted 4 and the spinoff adventure Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

While the Uncharted Collection finally has a Steam page, it’s not clear when the game will actually be available for users to purchase. The game’s previously shared release window of 2022 is repeated on its Steam store page.

Similarly, the store page doesn’t share much about the collection of titles. The game’s system requirements are completely absent and the game’s description is fairly simple. It’s not clear what improvements will come to either Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy when the duo is finally available for players, but it can be assumed that support for gameplay at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution will be included.

Those are just the base possibilities, though. Other PlayStation releases on PC, like Days Gone, have arrived on the platform with support for widescreen monitors, enhanced photo modes, and uncapped frame rates.

With Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy coming to PC, the question for fans of the franchise is when the remainder of the franchise will follow suit. For now, it’s not clear if the trio of games, which have previously been bundled together as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, will move over from PlayStation consoles.

Uncharted isn’t the only PlayStation franchise coming to PC in 2022, either. Another one of the platform’s big performers, 2019’s God of War, is coming to PC on January 14, 2022.

