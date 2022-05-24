 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Sims 4 now lets players use custom pronouns

By

EA and developer Maxis have announced they added a new feature in The Sims 4 that finally allows players to customize pronouns for their Sims characters.

EA and Maxis wrote in their blog post on Tuesday that they have been working to add custom pronouns since last year, after receiving feedback from the Sims community. To make that feature a reality, they worked with two leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, GLAAD and the It Gets Better Project, to research and understand how pronouns are used among transgender and non-binary players. In doing so, they learned the contexts in which binary gender pronouns were used in the game and worked to develop a means of customizing pronouns to make the gameplay experience more inclusive for everyone.

Previously, players were only able to select she/her and he/him pronouns during the Create-a-Sim phase of their gameplay, which trapped non-binary and transgender players into a binary gender system that didn’t reflect their lived experience. Now with custom pronouns, players can go beyond the binary confines and select they/them pronouns or create custom ones that are not included in the pronoun drop-down list. Pronouns can be added in their subjective, objective, possessive dependent, possessive independent, and reflexive forms.

As of this writing, the custom pronouns feature is only available in English, and it will be expanded to more languages in the future as Maxis continues to tweak the feature.

The custom pronouns feature comes three months after EA released the My Wedding Stories content pack in The Sims 4, which sparked controversy in Russia because its promotional materials featuring same-sex couples broke the country’s “gay propaganda law.” EA initially announced it would not release the content pack in Russia in compliance with the law, only to backtrack and release it there anyway after listening to concerns from players in and outside the country.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia GeForce Now uses DLSS to hit 4K on Windows and Mac

GeForce Now on a MacBook Air.

How the video game industry is aiding Ukraine

A family in a bombed-out home in This War of Mine

The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories to release in Russia after all

A group of Sims has fun at a bach party.

The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories wants you to cry

Two Sims walk down the aisle after getting married in My Wedding Stories.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services

Everything we know about Lord of the Rings: Gollum

lord of the rings gollum release date trailer gameplay story news

Blazing-fast PCIe 5 SSDs with 13,000MBps are almost here

Apacer SSD over a colorful background.

Windows 11 widgets finally opening to third-party developers

Windows 11 device sitting on a stool.

New Live Share feature for Teams is like screen sharing 2.0

Microsoft Teams in Together mode on a laptop.

Microsoft has new tools to encourage the transition to ARM PCs

Project Volterra by Microsoft

New ways Microsoft is enticing developers to use Windows app store

The updated Microsoft Store in Windows 11.

Best Chromebook deals for May 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1