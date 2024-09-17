 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Project Rene isn’t going to be a proper The Sims 5

By
Two Sims standing in front of a blue background. One is gifting a present to the other.
Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts just made a game-changing revelation: Project Rene, long thought to be The Sims 5, won’t be a linear sequel to the wildly successful and long-running The Sims 4. The publisher is moving away from sequential releases and will focus instead on expanding the franchise to other games, genres, and platforms.

In a blog post published Tuesday, EA said Project Rene development is “focused on building ways for friends to meet, connect, and share while playing together in an all-new world.” This could imply that EA Maxis is testing multiplayer for the first time since The Sims Online, an MMO from 2002 that never reached the heights of its competitors. It also announced that an invite-only, multiplayer-based playtest will be happening this fall through The Sims Labs program.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Variety, The Sims franchise general manager Kate Gorman clarified why the company isn’t publishing a traditional fifth edition of the game: It doesn’t want any new releases to be a “replacement” for The Sims 4.

“The way to think about it is, historically, The Sims franchise started with Sims 1 and then Sims 2, 3, and 4. And they were seen as replacements for the previous products,” Gorman said. “What this means is that we will continue to bring HD simulation experience and what people would want from a 5 — but it doesn’t mean that we’re going to start you over, reset all your progress, and really feel like you’re going to lose all of that amazing play you put into 4.”

EA wants to experiment with more ways to play The Sims, with features such as events or more narrative-driven storylines. The post also mentions “cozy games,” “mobile narrative games,” and, of course, more updates to The Sims 4The company revealed that around 80 million people have played the life sim since its release in 2014. According to Circana Group’s Mat Piscatella, around 10% of all console and PC players in the U.S. have played the game at least once. The Sims 4 will continue to receive updates and content expansions for the foreseeable future, along with Creator Kits made by the community and officially published by EA.

“We’re still continuing to support TS4 more than ever. Still continue to deliver expansion packs and updates and fixes,” Gorman said.

The franchise’s flagship game has been out for a decade, and has been struggling to handle all the DLC and to keep up on modern PCs and consoles. The developers said in May that it had formed an internal team dedicated to tackling issues players have noted over the years. The first batch of fixes will release on Wednesday, and more will be released every two months. Players will also receive an “exciting base game update” ahead of the Life and Death expansion pack in October.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The next Sims game is officially in development and fans will help shape it
A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.

More than 8 years after the initial launch of The Sims 4, EA and Maxis revealed what's next for the popular life simulation series. Code-named Project Rene, this game is in early development, and EA plans on looping players in on the state of the game throughout development as they have with skate. (as it styles itself) and Dead Space.
EA teased the new game during the Behind The Sims Summit livestream, which reflected on the series' history, and also teased upcoming DLC content for The Sims 4, The Sims FreePlay, and The Sims Mobile. Still, the final announcement of Project Rene was the highlight of the show, and we even got an early look at gameplay. Not only is there a clear visual improvement over The Sims 4, but Project Rene also includes new features like being able to change the shape of objects you are placing in the game and create with friends in the same space no matter what platform you are both playing on. 

We didn't actually see any Sims in this footage, but those who enjoy the interior designing that the game enables will appreciate the early look. Still, VP of Franchise Creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson hinted at the overall vision of Project Rene when introducing the game. 
"This is the future of The Sims, built on a foundation of charming Sims, powerful tools, and meaningful stories," Pearson teased. "This future requires us to stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave, to push tools even further when creating and customizing, and to explore innovative ways to not only tell stories but to collaborate on those stories or creations with your closest friends across your favorite devices."
EA did not detail all of the specific platforms Project Rene will come to, but we did see the game running on PC and mobile during the showcase. The game is "years away," so a specific release date or window was not shared, but we'll learn it in due course as EA continues the open development process with this game. 

Read more
The Sims 4 is going free-to-play and you can get extras if you bought it already
The Sims 4 Sims standing around, laughing.

The base version of The Sims 4 will go free-to-play starting October 18, publisher Electronic Arts announced. This free-to-play version will come to all platforms, including PC (via the EA app, Origin, and Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

In addition, the publisher will host a livestream on October 18 called Behind The Sims Summit, which will feature more details about its future plans for The Sims.

Read more
I recreated a perfect high school experience in The Sims 4
Two sims take a selfie at prom in The Sims 4: High School Years.

Some of my favorite Sims 4 expansion packs like City Living and Snowy Escape expand on gameplay elements and add in new features that make playing more fun -- like the ability to take your Sims to karaoke, live in apartments, and even take a snowboarding excursion. And the Sims 4’s newest expansion pack, High School Years, brings a bunch of new features into the game that are as refreshing as a glass of prom punch.

High School Years gives players a new world, Copperdale, that is home to a fully functioning high school, new pre-designed families, and new areas that were ripe for exploration such as the dockside amusement park and the combination boba tea and thrift store.

Read more