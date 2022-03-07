  1. Gaming

Lost Judgment gets a surprisingly big expansion this month

Tomas Franzese
By

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed that The Kaito Files, Lost Judgment’s story expansion starring Yagami’s brawny sidekick, Kaito, will finally release on March 28.

Like Kaito, this expansion is beefy. Sega revealed that The Kaito Files will contain four chapters of new content. Within that, players will experience the new Bruiser and Tank fighting styles exclusive to Kaito, as well as “Primal Focus” techniques where Kaito uses his heightened senses of smell, sight, and hearing to investigate certain crime scenes. It seems like The Kaito Files might be one of the densest expansions to grace any RGG Studio game. 

Katio and Jun look up at something in The Kaito Files DLC for Lost Judgment.

The Kaito Files‘ story takes place after the events of Lost Judgment. In it, Kaito searches for a missing ex named Mikiko in Kamurocho with someone claiming to be his son. In classic Yakuza fashion, tensions escalate and bombastic fights against Japan’s toughest criminals ensue. Considering that most of Lost Judgment‘s main story took place in Injincho, trotting around Kamurocho will be a welcome change of pace. 

To access this DLC, players will need to own Lost Judgment already. Those who want to purchase just The Kaito Files will need to pay $30, half the price of the full game. Alternatively, players can pick up the $90 Ultimate Edition of the game and get access to this expansion as well as the Detective Essentials Pack and School Stories Expansion Pack DLC. 

Like Lost Judgment, The Kaito Files will be available across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S when it launches on March 28, 2022. 

