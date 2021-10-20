God of War, the 2018 PlayStation 4 hit, is making its way to PC via Steam on January 14, 2022. It will retail on the service for $50. This new port is the latest in Sony’s initiative to bring more of its first-party titles to PC.

Last year in a corporate report, Sony expressed interest in bringing more of its first-party exclusives to PC following the success of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC launch. “(PlayStation) will explore expanding our 1st-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability,” the company stated at the time. God of War‘s new port makes good on that initiative and is the biggest Sony exclusive to come to PC yet.

The God of War PC port will be available on Steam and includes 4K support, an unlocked frame rate, controls customization, Nvidia DLSS and Reflex support, and ultrawide monitor support.

Sony said these features will offer players a wide range of graphical settings: “From higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections to enhancements to the ambient occlusion pipeline with GTAO and SSDO”

PlayStation also confirmed that God Of War on PC will support both DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers natively. Keyboard and mouse players will be able to fully customize their controls to find the best setup possible.

The port will also contain previously released digital content. Here’s the full list of extras that come with the PC version.

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

God of War will hit Steam on January 14, 2022.

