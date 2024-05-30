 Skip to main content
God of War Ragnarok’s PC port looks beefy, but there’s a catch

Kratos and Atreus in God Of War Ragnarok.
Sony Santa Monica
Sony revealed that the next PlayStation Studios title coming to PC will be 2022’s hit God of War Ragnarok. It will be available on September 19, 2024, on Steam.

PlayStation announced during its May 2024 State of Play that Ragnarok would be coming to PC two years after it originally came to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. The rebooted God of War, which released on PS4 in 2018, already came to PC in early 2022. The PC version of Ragnarok will allow for an uncapped frame rate, Nvidia DLSS 3.7, and super ultrawide support. It’ll also include the game’s standout Valhalla DLC.

There’s one small catch to all of this: God of War Ragnarok will require players to have a PlayStation Network account on PC. Sony recently faced backlash after imposing a PSN requirement on Helldivers 2, a move it walked back after fan outcry. Ragnarok‘s PSN requirement seems a bit odd considering that it’s a single-player game with no online component.

This is the latest PlayStation exclusive to come to PC in a growing list of successes. While PlayStation will launch live-service titles on PC and console simultaneously, such as Helldivers 2 and the upcoming Concord, it still keeps its single-player titles exclusive to its consoles for a few years before porting them to PC. Despite that time gap, each PlayStation Studios title released on PC has yielded success. Ghost of Tsushima was the latest PlayStation title to come to PC and achieved over 57,000 concurrent players. The original God of War came to PC in 2022 and holds the record for a single-player PlayStation Studios game at over 73,000 concurrent players.

PlayStation appears to be fully embracing the PC platform as a way to bring more players into its ecosystem. Besides the PSN requirement debacle that struck Helldivers 2 players, it has also introduced a new overlay system for Ghost of Tsushima to allow for more seamless linking of the PSN and PC platforms. We don’t know if God of War Ragnarok‘s PC port will utilize this overlay, but it seems very likely.

