Starfield Shattered Space expansion looks drastically different than we expected

Starfield’s upcoming expansion Shattered Space received a new trailer during the Xbox Game Showcase today. Showing off new areas with an art style that’s a drastic departure from the gray wasteland of empty rocks we’ve come to expect, Shattered Space will focus on the religious House Va’runn from the base game.

The trailer showcases many new areas, along with lightning storms, ghostly apparitions, and a significant chunk of new monster and alien designs. It’s a far cry from the stagnated art design of the original game and an indication that Shattered Space looks to right some of the wrongs of Starfield’s original launch.

The official description for Shattered Space reads as follows: “A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va’ruun’s hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure.”

Starfield: Shattered Space - Official Trailer

On top of a look at the upcoming 2024 expansion, there’s also a slew of new content coming to the game tonight. This includes new bounties, locations, gear, and custom content through the Creations system that fans of Skyrim and Fallout 4 console players are used to. All of this content is coming for free to all players. There’s no current timeline for when exactly this new content will launch, but if you’ve been looking for another reason to hop back into Starfield, now’s the time.

Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion is coming out sometime in 2024 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The expansion is free for owners of the Deluxe Edition of the game.

