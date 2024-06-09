 Skip to main content
State of Decay 3 reemerges with a new trailer, but no release date

State of Decay 3 zombie.
Undead Labs

During the June 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, Undead Labs showed off a new trailer for State of Decay 3. While the trailer didn’t reveal a release date, it did show some new gameplay. The studio also has a new logo, representing its transition from being an indie studio to an Xbox one.

The trailer shows a desolate world filled with zombies and third-person shooter gameplay. The atmosphere feels much more fantastical and supernatural with its red hues, and is akin to Redfall rather than games with a more realistic tone like The Last of Us or Days Gone.

State of Decay 3 - Xbox Games Showcase 2024

For the new logo, Undead Labs worked with 51 Eggs, a branding company. The logo looks to be a skeleton key, referencing that its flagship franchise is in the zombie genre. “We wanted to give the creatives we work with a collective identity that transcends zombies,” said studio head Philip Holt on the studio’s website.

Undead Labs was founded in 2009 and partnered with Microsoft to release State of Decay in 2013. State of Decay 2 was released in 2018, and Undead Labs was acquired by Microsoft shortly after. In 2020, Undead Labs announced that it was developing State of Decay 3. Aside from its initial trailer, there was radio silence about the game until now.

The June 2024 Xbox Games Showcase also revealed other Xbox first-party games, including Doom: The Dark Ages.

State of Decay 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will launch for PC and Xbox Series X|S. In the meantime, check out the best mods to implement in State of Decay 2.

