Post Trauma gets a haunting new trailer, release date, and Steam Next Fest demo

Horror game Post Trauma just got a terrifying new trailer, which you can watch exclusively on Digital Trends. The clip reveals that Raw Fury’s new horror game will launch on March 31 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Post Trauma is a new survival horror game from developer Red Soul Games. It draws inspiration from Silent Hill, with an emphasis on psychological terror and puzzle solving. The project was initially announced during the 2022 Game Awards and eventually given an October 2024 release date before being pushed into 2025. Now, publisher Raw Fury is rolling out the red carpet for it ahead of its release next month.

The new trailer contains a montage of unnerving images, showing off dark trainyards, fleshy monsters, and good old fashioned shotgun pump. That’s all powered by Unreal Engine 5. If it’s all a bit to cryptic for you, know that the story follows Roman, a train conductor voiced by Togo Igawa who finds himself stuck in a surreal alternate dimension. The voice cast also includes Autumn Ivy and Hyoie O’Grady.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Starting today, players can try Post Trauma for themselves with a new Steam Next Fest demo. That will be available through March 3. You can wishlist it on Steam if that demo clicks with you.

Digital Trends recently went hands on with Post Trauma‘s demo ahead of its launch today. We found that it stayed true to its Silent Hill roots with its focus on fixed camera angles, eerie environments, and brain-busting puzzles that beg for notetaking. Though its less focused on action, there are still plenty of grotesque abominations to smash in with crowbars. It’s shaping up to be a classic survival horror experience that’s reverential of the genre’s past without going the retro route.

Post Trauma launches on March 31 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.