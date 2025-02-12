Borderlands 4 gets a new trailer and a September release date

You won’t have to wait very long to get your hands on Borderlands 4. During Sony’s February 2025 State of Play, developer Gearbox Software announced the next installment in the looter shooter series will release on September 23.

Initially revealed during Gamescom 2024 last August, Borderlands 4 will be the first mainline entry in the series since 2019’s Borderlands 3. But we didn’t just get a release date. Gearbox also showed off a new launch date trailer that gives us a bit more insight into gameplay than what was previously shown at the 2024 Game Awards. It’s about what you’d expect, meaning there is focus on fast gunplay, cool weapons, and the signature cell-shaded visual style. A PlayStation Blog post also teases Borderlands 4 as Gearbox’s “most ambitious game to date.”

If the trailer wasn’t quite enough, and you find yourself itching for more information, then good news. Gearbox also announced that this Spring a special State of Play dedicated to the looter shooter will give us a deep dive into just how ambitious it is.

One thing to look out for when that State of Play does drop is the improved movement of Borderlands 4. The PlayStation blog post mentions that movement will be a big focus of this entry, with the inclusion of double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more. All of this will likely play into the more seamless design that Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford teased in an interview with GameSpot following The Game Awards.

Borderlands 4 releases on September 23, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.