Sony is thinking about releasing more first-party games made for the PlayStation on the PC, after a port of the former PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn was launched earlier this year.

In its Corporate Report 2020, Sony said that Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division that handles the PlayStation, “will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.”

The plan to bring more first-party PlayStation games to the PC is among the strategic key points for Sony’s Game and Network Services, which also includes accelerating the enhancement and rollout of exclusive PlayStation games, creating game experiences that were not previously possible through the PlayStation 5, and promoting a smooth transition to the next-generation console.

This does not necessarily mean that all first-party games for the PlayStation will also launch, or will eventually roll out, for PC. Sony’s strategy for which titles to port remains unclear though, so PC players will just have to wait for further announcements.

Digital Trends has reached out to Sony to try for more details about the plan to port more first-party games to PC, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Horizon Zero Dawn on PC

Horizon Zero Dawn, which was launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive on February 2017, launched for the PC earlier this month. It was not just a straight port though, as it contained several improvements for the platform jump.

Unfortunately, the game’s release was marred with crashes and other technical issues such as low-quality graphics, random stuttering, skewed cameras, and unresponsive controllers.

