  1. Gaming

Horizon Zero Dawn on PC suffering from crashes, technical issues

By

The long-awaited port of Horizon Zero Dawn to PC is suffering from crashes and other technical issues, which developer Guerilla Games has acknowledged.

Horizon Zero Dawn broke PlayStation 4 exclusivity when it launched on August 7 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. However, players quickly ran into a variety of problems with the game, which include random crashes, low-quality graphics, random stuttering, skewed cameras, and unresponsive controllers, as compiled in a thread on Reddit.

In an update on Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Steam Page, Guerilla Games said that it is aware of the problems that players are experiencing, and that its highest priority is investigating the reports that have come in from various channels. The developer did not provide a timeline for any fixes that it will roll out.

A thread started by a Reddit user, meanwhile, alleges that the version of Horizon Zero Dawn for PC that was shipped out by Guerilla Games is a debug build, pointing out “poorly made” coding that is apparently contributing to the recurring crashes.

Digital Trends has reached out to Guerilla Games for comment on the allegations, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 5

Guerilla Games, meanwhile, is also hard at work on Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel that will launch on the PlayStation 5.

Not much is known about Horizon Forbidden West, but according to the game’s reveal trailer, it appears that Aloy will be continuing her adventure in her world’s version of San Francisco, with both old and new enemies, underwater gameplay, and her trusty bow and arrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Every confirmed and rumored PS5 game so far

Fall Guys shoots up Steam, Twitch popularity rankings despite server issues

fall guys steam switch server issues see saw

Persona 4 Golden’s success on PC pushes Sega to consider more ports

persona 4 golden 500000 players all out attack

August’s State of Play shows off Hitman VR and Bugsnax gameplay

screenshot of hitman 2 on pc

The best games on Xbox Game Pass

After chaotic launch, Fall Guys will patch game to address issues

fall guys ps plus august course

Some Ubisoft developers wanted a female-only option in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

All the critters you’ll face in Grounded and how best to beat them up

Where to find all the most sought-after and obscure materials in Grounded

Blizzard employees are organizing on Slack to boost pay, vacation time

First-party Nintendo Switch games get rare price drops

breath of the wild switch

These are the best cheap Xbox One controller deals for August 2020

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

The best free-to-play games for 2020

Best Free to Play Games

How to connect an Xbox One controller to a PC

The best free FPS games you can play right now