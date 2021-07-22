Genshin Impact players on the PS4 and PS5 will get a chance to pick up Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as a playable character. Sony announced that Aloy will be joining the world of Teyvat for a limited time. PS4 and PS5 players will also get a chance to get Aloy’s Predator Bow for free in the game once the 2.1 update goes live.

Sony did not go into detail about Aloy and what her abilities will be in Genshin Impact in its tweet. The announcement only stated that Guerrilla Games, the developers of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, will be working with miHoYo to bring its iconic character to the open-world free-to-play game of Genshin Impact.

Aloy is coming to the world of Teyvat! 🏹 Guerrilla and miHoYo are proud to announce that everyone’s favorite machine hunter will join the Genshin Impact roster for a limited time. More info soon! https://t.co/fQCbk37VTk pic.twitter.com/w8Yt2TbwCr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

The Predator Bow will be available in the game once the 2.1 update goes live, so it would be safe to assume that Aloy will also be available for a short time when the update launches. According to the tweet, it will be in the game from the 2.1 update through the 2.3 update.

Even though Sony did not explain how players can acquire Aloy in Genshin Impact, it gave a brief rundown on how players can pick up the Predator Bow. Once the 2.1 update goes live, players that have an Adventure Rank above 20 will be able to get the bow for free. Interestingly, players on all platforms will be able to pick up the bow in the game. However, only PS4 and PS5 players will have access to the bow’s Strong Strike.

The 2.1 update to Genshin Impact is expected to go live sometime in August of this year.

Editors' Recommendations