PS Plus Premium lineup includes Final Fantasy, VR games, and more

Today, PlayStation shared the full list of PS1, PS2, PS4, and PS5 games that are part of the new games library for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers as the service started to roll out in Asia.

PlayStation Plus’ relaunch in North America is just around the corner, but Sony fans in Asia are getting a first look at these new models for Sony’s subscription service. On top of allowing members to play online and get two free games a month, PS Plus Premium and Extra contain a library of games similar to Xbox Game Pass. Today, we got a look at what that list actually looks like.

The catalog of modern games coming to the service is extensive, containing over 70 modern titles. A few of the notable titles not previously revealed include multiple classic and modern Final Fantasy games, Balan Wonderworld (for some reason), Detroit: Become HumanFriday the 13th: The GameOvercooked 2, Trials Fusion and Rising, and more. There is also more love for indie and VR titles present in the full list.

Members of the Premium PlayStation Plus tier can also access a library of PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP titles. These games — which include classics like Tekken 2Ape Escape, and Ashura’s Wrath — will also be available for purchase with prices already appearing on Asian PlayStation Stores.

There are many wondering how their current PlayStation Plus subscriptions will convert over to the new service. Thankfully, we have a primer explaining just that. Not only are Plus subscriptions of varying lengths converting into different programs, but PlayStation Now memberships are also converting over as the service goes defunct to make room.

PlayStations Plus Premium and Extra go live in North America on June 13, 2022. For those who want a rundown on all the tiers of the new model, Digital Trends also has a breakdown of everything you need to know.

