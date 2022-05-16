New PS Plus game lineup includes PS5 hits and ’90s classics

PlayStation finally unveiled its starting lineup for its revamped PlayStation Plus service coming to consoles starting June 13. This new tiered membership is more in the vein of Xbox Game Pass and offers players an extensive catalog of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and classic PlayStation titles depending on what plan is subscribed to.
This refurbishment of PlayStation Plus comes in the three tiers: Essential, extra, and premium/deluxe. These decide what add-ons and what titles one can access but each still comes with the standard Plus caveats such as playing online and getting the standard free monthly games.
The extra and premium/deluxe membership are where the new additions come into play. Subscribers to these tiers can access a Gamepass-like library of new and classic titles from first and third-party studios. The plans and their corresponding libraries can be found below.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members can access the following games, which include PS5 exclusives like Returnal.
- Alienation — Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne — FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie — Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone — Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition — Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut — Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls — Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars — Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf — Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut — Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War — Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 — Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered — Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn — Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light — Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son — Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack — Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 — Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered — Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered — Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall –Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil — Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered — Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered — Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun — Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal — Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus — Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded — Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian — Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered — Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind — Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn — Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection — Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection — Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen — Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight — WB Games, PS4
- Celeste — Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines — Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition — 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells — Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster — Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 — Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor — Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight — Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 — WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 — 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds — Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil — Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI — Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole — Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape — Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 — Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division — Ubisoft, PS4
Premium/Deluxe subscribers can access the classic library which includes:
- Ape Escape — Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf — Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube — Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! — Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter — Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable — Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller — Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 — Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party — Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon — Team17, Original PlayStation
- Ape Escape 2 — Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits — Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud — Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 — Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision — SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis — Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II — Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 — Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing — Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy — Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren — Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 — SIE, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered — 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection — 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning — THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection — WB Games, PS4
Premium also offers PlayStation 3 titles via streaming. The initial list includes notable series like Ratchet & Clank and the original Demon’s Souls.
- Crash Commando — Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls — From Software, PS3
- echochrome — Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds — Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational — Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico — Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous — Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 — Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood — Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! — Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse — Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC — Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer — Japan Studio, PS3
- rain — Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty — Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time — Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus — Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 — Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD — Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle — Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack — Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath — Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 — Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West — Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. — WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 — Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 — Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare — Rockstar Games, PS3
And finally, Premium/Deluxe plans include timed trials of specific titles. The current list includes some new releases, like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and WWE 2K22.
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West — Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 — Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 — 2K Games, PS4/PS5
