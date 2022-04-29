With the new PlayStation Plus service on the horizon, Sony has been trickling out details regarding how the service will work.

We already know about the new three-tier system — Essential, Extra, and Premium — and what features those will entitle players to (though we’re still waiting on the specific game lineup). We also know that existing members will be transferred to the new model. If you only have PlayStation Plus, you will automatically be placed into the base PlayStation Plus Essential tier, and if you have just PlayStation Now or both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, you will be placed in the Premium tier.

But what about players who have purchased but not claimed PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now vouchers? Since Sony has temporarily stopped the redemption of these codes, those left holding unused ones are left wondering what will become of these subscription vouchers. Sony recently released membership conversion details, but they are a bit convoluted. We’re going to help break down what old vouchers will earn you under the new PlayStation Plus system.

Redeeming your voucher code

Sony is not allowing any Playstation Plus and Now vouchers to be redeemed at this time, presumably in an effort to prevent people from stacking up the cheaper subscriptions now so that they will be converted into the Premium tier later for much less than it would normally cost. Sony is sticking to this rule until the new PS Plus launches.

The company lays out this policy in a recently updated FAQ page about the new service: “If you currently have a PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now membership, due to changes we are making to the service prior to launch, you won’t be able to redeem a voucher code for that service until your existing membership expires and deactivates, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches in your area, whichever happens first. Rest assured that your voucher code is still valid.”

Your codes are still good, but you have to hang on to them until after this new PlayStation Plus service launches in June for most regions. That being said, if your subscription lapses before then, you will be able to use your voucher in that instance.

How PlayStation Plus vouchers are converted

If you have cards to add time to the normal, existing PlayStation Plus, that code will be good for different amounts of time depending on if you’re an existing subscriber, or if you want to put it toward higher tiers of the new PlayStation Plus. Here’s how it looks:

1-month PlayStation Plus vouchers turn into: New subscriber OR Essential tier subscription — Will convert into 31 days of PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra subscription — Will convert into 20 days of PlayStation Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — Will convert into 17 days of PlayStation Plus Premium

3-month PlayStation Plus vouchers turn into: New subscriber OR Essential tier subscription — Will convert into 92 days of PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra subscription — Will convert into 58 days of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium — Will convert into 46 days of PlayStation Plus Premium

12-month PlayStation Plus voucher turns into: New subscriber OR Essential tier subscription — Will convert into 365 days of PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra subscription — Will convert into 219 days of PlayStation Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — Will convert into 183 days of PlayStation Plus Premium



How PlayStation Now vouchers are converted

If you’re one of the few out there who had gotten some PlayStation Now cards before they stopped being sold long before this new service was announced, you will still get value out of them. If you already have a PlayStation Plus subscription or sign up for any of these tiers before redeeming these vouchers, the number of days shown below will be added based on what tier you have or get. This chart is a little different because if all you have is PS Now, you will be treated as a new subscriber to PS Plus and automatically placed in the Premium tier.

1-month PlayStation Now vouchers turn into: New subscriber — Will convert into 21 days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential tier subscription — Will convert into 40 days of PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra subscription — Will convert into 25 days of PlayStation Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — Will convert into 21 days of PlayStation Plus Premium

3-month PlayStation Now vouchers turn into: New subscriber — Will convert into 53 days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential tier subscription — Will convert into 105 days of PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra subscription — Will convert into 66 days of PlayStation Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — Will convert into 53 days of PlayStation Plus Premium

12-month PlayStation Now vouchers turn into: New subscriber — Will convert into 183 days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential tier subscription — Will convert into 365 days of PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra subscription — Will convert into 219 days of PlayStation Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — Will convert into 183 days of PlayStation Plus Premium



