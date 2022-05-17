Xbox Game Pass adds Vampire Survivors, Pac-Man, and more

Another month means another new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s hit gaming subscription service is getting another smorgasbord of new titles, including the hit early access title Vampire Survivors, and a day one addition in Pac Man Museum+.

Set to hit Game Pass PC on May 19, Vampire Survivors is perhaps the most notable addition here. The early access title (that we previously called “the closest thing to a killer app for the Steam Deck“) throws players in the middle of a monster hoard and simply tasks them with surviving. Players need to dodge and slash through endless waves of enemies as they level up their arsenal.

May’s Game Pass is also dropping quite a few brand new releases that’ll launch on the platform day and date. Pac Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC), Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, console, and PC), Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console and PC), Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC), and Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) are all being added to the library the day they release.

Here’s everything coming this month, along with what platforms they’ll be available on.

Her Story (PC): May 17

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC): May 17

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console and PC): May 17

Skate (Cloud): May 17

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC): May 17

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC): May 19

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC): May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC): May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC): May 26

Cricket 22 (PC): May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC): May 27

A new month also means these games are leaving Game Pass on May 31. You can still use your membership to purchase them at 20% off before they leave.

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

