Astro Bot’s first speedrun level drops today for free, with more to come

By
Two yellow bots cleaning an orange bot car.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Astro Bot developers Team Asobi revealed more information about its new speedrun levels on Wednesday, including that the first of these new challenges will be dropping on Thursday.

Team Asobi studio director Nicolas Doucet announced that the first speedrun level is called Building Speed. A new one will release each week at 6 a.m. PT. Here’s the full schedule.

  • October 17: Building Speed
  • October 24: Let it Slide
  • October 31: Spring-loaded Run
  • November 7: Helium Heights
  • November 14: Rising Heat
Details were only revealed for Building Speed, which has the player flying and crashing through a city with the help of Barkster, a bulldog that gives you the ability to dash and smash. You’ll be running on walls snf through crates, and have to contend with floating cranes to get the high score.

These challenges are meant to test your platforming skills. An accompanying online leaderboard will let you see how you stack up against other players.

“We have read so many great reviews and received so many positive comments, and it’s been amazing. However, if there was one piece of feedback that came through loud and clear, it was that you wanted more. So rather than put our little robotic feet up just yet, we have been busily beavering away, and we have some new surprises ready for you,” Doucet wrote in the announcement.

Astro Bot - Building Speed Add-On | PS5

Team Asobi previously announced that the update would also include 10 new cameos. The developers packed the game with hidden PlayStation character bots, some of which were real deep cuts. They haven’t said just which characters will be coming to the game with the update, but the previous teaser revealed two: Eve from Stellar Blade and a helldiver from Helldivers 2.

They won’t all be added at once. Two will appear in each new speedrun level. It’s unclear if the helldiver and Eve will be available with Building Speed, so you’ll just have to play to find out.

