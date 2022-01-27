Sony shows what Horizon Forbidden West will look like on PS4

In a blog post announcing that Horizion Forbidden West has gone gold (see video below), developer Guerrilla shared more footage of the game in action on both last and current-gen consoles.

We have some exciting news for your all: Horizon Forbidden West has gone GOLD! ✨#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin pic.twitter.com/oRHDtDlxTI — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 27, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West, which is set to launch on February 18, will bring players on Aloy’s journey into the unexplored areas of an America taken over by massive robotic dinosaurs and animals. Previous trailers for the game have shown off its new traversal mechanics, with players able to clamber around the wilds and ruins alike via grappling hook and a new paraglider.

Today’s blog post, however, focuses on the game’s performance across PlayStation consoles. While the game’s performance on the PS5 wasn’t in question, how it will run on the base PS4 and PS4 Pro has been. Showing performance on the latter, it doesn’t seem like PS4 Pro owners will be losing too much of the experience. The game will, naturally, run at a lower frame rate, but between a slow shot of Aloy walking through a town and another of her in a fight against a Clamberjaw, the game seems to be running smoothly.

One final clip included in today’s post shows a full combat encounter, also captured on PS4 Pro. It’s a much more demanding scene, with Aloy firing an arrow at an enemy as it leaps over her. The fire and particle effects here are demanding, and likely where players would see some dips in fram erate. While the game seems to be running smoothly, we won’t know how it actually performs on last-gen consoles until it launches.

Sony has already confirmed that another Horizon game is on the way after Forbidden West. Titled Horizon Call of the Mountain, the game will be developed by both Guerrilla and Firesprite, a studio Sony acquired last year. The game will be exclusive to the platform’s next-gen VR headset, the PlayStation VR2.

