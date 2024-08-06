EA and Respawn Entertainment have revealed that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come out on September 17. That means players who only own last-gen consoles will be able to try out this excellent action-adventure game that was previously exclusive to PC and current-gen consoles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and continues the story of Cal Kestis, who stumbles upon a new threat connected to the universe’s High Republic era. I gave the game a four-star review when it launched in April 2023, writing that “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor still tells a thematically rich, character-driven Jedi tale in one of the most densely packed 3D Metroidvania games I’ve ever played. It’s now the definitive single-player Star Wars experience.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was touted as a current-gen exclusive when revealed, and it seemed like the game would stay that way when it still ran into performance problems on PC at release. Despite that, EA has spent the past year-and-a-quarter releasing new patches to improve Survivor’s performance on all platforms and has been chipping away at a last-gen port, which was confirmed during an EA earnings call last year. The press release revealing this release date says the last-gen ports of Survivor cost $50 and “feature a variety of optimizations aimed at maximizing the hardware capabilities of the consoles.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PS4 and Xbox One on September 17. It’s already available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and is part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game catalog on PC and Xbox. EA also plans to release a patch that will “bring enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls, and more, plus a variety of quality-of-life improvements” on PC, sometime over the next few weeks.