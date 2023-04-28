 Skip to main content
All lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Billy Givens
By

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after its predecessor, and Cal Kestis has definitely gained some new Jedi tricks during the time that has passed. While there are some returning features that you’re likely to recognize and appreciate, there are also a wide variety of new mechanics, skills, and more to check out in this highly anticipated follow-up. Among those new additions are an expanded set of lightsaber stances that allow you to decide what kind of fighter you want Cal to be. Whether you want to strike fast at the cost of defense, take things slower with bolstered protection, or find the middle ground between the two, you have five options that can ensure you’ll find what works for you.

How to change stances

You can have two stances equipped at one time, and switching between them can be done on the fly, allowing you to weave together different elements of your two chosen kits. However, you can only change stances at a meditation point, so you’ll need to be sure that you’ve thought things through pretty well before heading out into dangerous areas. To help you with your decision-making, here are all of the stances in Jedi Survivor and how they work.

Single Blade Stance

Jedi Cal Kestis.

This stance is unlocked from the beginning of the game.

Wielding a single lightsaber is a common Jedi loadout, and thus the Single Blade stance is the most straightforward option in Jedi Survivor. This stance provides you with a nice mixture of offense and defense, though it doesn’t necessarily excel greatly at either one. Even so, it’s the safest route for most players due to its well-rounded selection of skills, fast attacks, and easy-to-understand combat flow. If your goal is to be fast while still dishing out solid damage, this is probably your best bet.

Single Blade skills:

  • Lunging Strike – A long-reaching thrust attack.
  • Improved Footwork – Lunging Strike will reach further.
  • Twofold Reflection – Two blaster projectiles can be deflected in a row.
  • Cyclone Slash – A high-damage overhead swing.
  • Charged Throw – A charged lightsaber throw that hits harder and passes through a target.
  • Dash Strike – A dashing attack that deals damage to foes out of normal reach.
  • Aerial Dash Strike – Dash Strike becomes usable while airborne.
  • Aerial Assault – An above-target downward attack.
  • Aerial Ace – Aerial Assault does more damage and will stagger enemies.

Double-Bladed Stance

Double-bladed lightsaber stance.

This stance is unlocked from the beginning of the game.

If you’ve ever wanted to live out your Darth Maul fantasies, you’ll find a lot to love about Double-Bladed stance. Since this stance is designed for area of effect (AOE), you’ll be able to use your double-bladed lightsaber to make quick work of groups of smaller enemies without too much trouble. However, you’ll often be locked into animations for extended periods of time when doing so, leaving you vulnerable to attacks, so this stance requires a bit of thought and consideration, and it’s not typically ideal for one-on-one encounters due to its slower speed.

Double-Bladed skills:

  • Gathering Tempest – A rapid flurry of attacks.
  • Vortex Dive – A diving attack that spins the lightsaber.
  • Double Orbit – A second lightsaber throw that spins around you.
  • Endless Hurricane – An additional attack string at the end of a combo.
  • Repulsing Burst – A slam attack that deals AOE damage.
  • Rising Storm – An attack that pulls enemies in and then sends you up into the air.
  • Multifold Reflections – Reflects blaster shots back to nearby enemies.
  • Controlled Throw – A lightsaber throw that can be held and moved around.

Dual Wield Stance

Dual-wield lightsaber stance.

This stance is unlocked very early in the game during the showdown with the Ninth Sister on Coruscant.

Everyone knows dual-wielding is cool, and that remains true of the Dual Wield stance in Jedi Survivor, which turns you into a fast-attacking whirlwind – at the cost of some defensive capabilities. Your agility makes dodging incoming attacks much easier than in any other stance, but getting hit will also mean you take more damage and die quicker. You may find that this stance requires a bit of extra practice to truly get the most out of it, but once you have it down, you can become a force to be reckoned with.

Dual Wield skills:

  • Backstep Slash – An attack followed by a backwards leap for disengaging.
  • Uncoiled Strikes – An attack string that hits multiple times.
  • Split Reflection – Splits incoming blaster bolts into two to hit one extra target.
  • Focused Parry – A spinning attack unleashed when parrying.
  • Precision Release – An additional attack that staggers nearby enemies when timing Focused Parry properly.
  • Serpent’s Bite – A powerful overhead attack.
  • Twin Vipers – A lightsaber throw upgrade that sends out both blades instead of one.
  • Dancing Blades – Both lightsabers can bounce between various targets.

Blaster Stance

First Look at Blaster Gameplay in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor! 🔫 pic.twitter.com/TXhTi0l3BX

&mdash; Daily Star Wars Games (@DaiIySWGames) April 26, 2023

This stance is unlocked when Bode gives you a blaster on Jedha after completing the objectives there.

It’s normally frowned upon for Jedi to use blasters, but these are not normal times. Using Blaster Stance gives you access to an expanded suite of ranged combat options with a blaster, while also still letting you tear through enemies up-close and personal, too. And you’ll need to do the latter, as hitting foes with your lightsaber is actually how you’ll replenish your blaster ammo during battle. You won’t find this stance to be the most powerful, but your speed and range can more than make up for the mediocre damage output.

Blaster Stance skills:

  • Flying Lunge – A dashing attack that closes gaps.
  • Blaster Cooldown – Additional ammo is gained when connecting melee attacks.
  • Improved Clip – Maximum blaster ammo is increased.
  • Energizing Flurry – A rapid attack combo that refills ammo when hitting enemies.
  • Efficient Heat Transfer – Reduces the time it takes to charge the blaster.
  • Point Blank – Blasts enemies away when timed as they’re hitting you.
  • Quick Draw – Targets multiple enemies at one time with the blaster.

Crossguard Stance

Crossguard lightsaber stance.

This stance is unlocked on the Shattered Moon after defeating the boss there.

If you’re a fan of Kylo Ren’s crossguard hilt, you’ll want to check out Crossguard Stance. This defensive-minded stance balances its slower attack animations with bigger damage output, but it also has the shortest reach of all of the stances. Because of this lack of range, you’ll have to stay up-close and personal during battle, which also puts you at a higher risk of being hit. If you want to dish out huge damage and can master the timing to keep yourself safe, you may find this one to be right up your alley.

Crossguard Stance skills:

  • Rending Strike – A slow but powerful lightsaber attack.
  • Impact – An airborne attack that creates a shockwave.
  • Greater Impact – The range of Impact’s shockwave is increased.
  • Greater Cleaving Swing – Focus attack charges up faster.
  • Reaching Cleave – Cleaving Swing’s range is increased.
  • Sundering Swipe – A wide lightsaber attack.
  • Charged Reflection – A bolt parry that sends a more powerful bolt back at enemies.
  • Rolling Thunder – A lightsaber throw that hits multiple foes in a line.

Billy Givens
Gaming Writer

Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be found on IGN, GameSpot, Tom's Guide, and more.

The Finals is the shake-up the competitive first-person shooter scene needs
A player stands up against a wall in a The Finals screenshot.

While I enjoy playing first-person shooters occasionally, it's a genre I've struggled to become a hardcore fan of. To me, it has stagnated, with recent Call of Duty and Battlefield games feeling like little more than rehashes of the same quick-kill-focused gameplay on maps that all blend together after a while. That's why The Finals' longer time-to-kill, unique match objectives, and focus on level destruction all feel like a breath of fresh air.
THE FINALS Closed Beta Trailer
Developed by Embark Studios, the new multiplayer shooter is a notable change of pace for a stagnating genre. Because it takes a lot of effort to defeat an opponent, and the map is continuously changing as you do so, no two matches feel quite the same. I can attest to that, as I recently went hands-on with it and had that exact experience. Lots of thrilling, emergent moments organically happened during each match, leading to some of the most memorable matches I've had playing a first-person shooter in years.
If you've always enjoyed destructible environments in your FPS games and enjoy inventive competitive shooters that aren't just trying to chase what is popular, then you'll want to check out The Finals.
Map mayhem
The Finals' primary mode, Extraction, is framed as a game show where four teams compete to earn the most money during a match. Players do this by locating vaults on a map, obtaining cash boxes, and delivering them to a cash-out station. Extra money is rewarded for kills and a team's total is halved if they are completely wiped. The basics of the FPS gameplay are approachable enough for anyone who has played a game in this genre before. That said, its longer time-to-kill also helps that mission and gives players time to appreciate just how reactive its world is.
In the Closed Beta preview build, I played on two maps based on Monaco and Seoul. Each contains points of interest connected by some indoor arenas and long outdoor corridors that you'd come to expect from an FPS map. But it only stays that way for a short time. As soon as explosives get involved, the map transforms as buildings crumble and the environment reacts to the players. It stays that way too, as developer Embark Studios' server-side technology tracks and accommodates any changes to the map.
Last year, the developers at Embark Studios told Digital Trends that they hope this technology would make other developers panic. While we don't think The Finals will go that far, it certainly handles destruction better than other games that have tried to boast similar strengths, like Crackdown 3 or Battlefield 2042. It's not only a neat technical feat, but it also opens up many organic situations you don't get in other FPS games.

For example, a building was crumbling as I retrieved a cash box and headed to a cash-out station. I was under fire, and an opponent's rocket completely destroyed the pathway to get me to the building my teammates were in. I knew I didn't want the team chasing me to get ahold of the cash box, so I sacrificed myself by throwing the vault across that gap to my teammate before proceeding to hold enemies off as they delivered it to a station.
Even the greenery reacts to the player, especially when they have a flamethrower or flame grenade. At one moment, the station my team was delivering to was out in the open in a park. Other teams were coming at us from all angles, so I threw several fire grenades, and my teammate used a flamethrower. Doing this, we set most of the park aflame, forcing our opponents into pathways where we could pick them off more easily. Floors can crumble beneath you, staircases that get you to objectives can be destroyed, and a lot of map mayhem helps define each match of The Finals.
Leaving your mark
The Finals' destruction creates some compelling dynamics, making the player feel like they are shaping the world that each match takes place in. Players can customize their characters with outfits and special loadouts ahead of matches, and some of these options allow them to set down jump pads and ziplines or use a grappling hook to improve mobility. Turrets, barriers, and mines are also equippable, which can be used to direct the flow of battle and herd opponents into certain sections of the map. One particularly memorable moment saw my team calling two elevators in Seoul, only to find that another team had put a turret in one and all of themselves in another.

Read more
Bringing VR’s best Star Wars game to PlayStation VR2 was a no-brainer, devs say
star wars tales from the galaxys edge psvr2 interview ilmxlab starwarstalesee screenshot c 3po and r2 d2

When ILMxLAB learned about the PlayStation VR2, Director Jose Perez III thought it was a "no-brainer" for the studio to bring the Oculus Quest game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge to the new headset.
"We're always looking at how we can push the fidelity of the work that we're doing," Perez III tells Digital Trends in an interview. "PlayStation VR2 is ridiculously powerful; we got really excited about what we could bring to that. We started talking with our friends at Sony because we had a great relationship with them for Vader Immortal, and it was really a no-brainer. Then, you put the headset on, you start feeling the haptics, and you start seeing what you can do with the visual fidelity and lighting, and it's like, 'Oh, this is awesome!'"
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition | Official Trailer | PS VR2
PlayStation VR2's launch and its first wave of games are nearly upon us, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition is one of those titles. This is a make-or-break time for VR, which is still struggling to move into the mainstream but could become more popular if Sony's headset can offer a compelling and accessible virtual reality experience. Ahead of its release, Digital Trends spoke to Director Jose Perez III and Producer Harvey Whitney from ILMxLAB to learn about the process of crafting one of these critical "no-brainer" launch games and PlayStation VR2 will ultimately stand when it comes to the future of VR gaming.
The power of PlayStation VR2
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge was originally released for Meta Quest VR headsets in November 2020. It's set on the planet of Batuu, which people also explore at Dinsey parks, and follows a Droid Technician who gets caught in the middle of a grander fight against the First Order after crash-landing on the planet. At the time, it was meant with decent reviews and only got better as its story was completed and expanded with the Last Call DLC.
After getting the "Enhanced Edition" of the game for PlayStation VR2 greenlit, ILMxLAB actually had to go and make it. As the team was dealing with new hardware for the first time, producer Harvey Whitney thought it was good that the team's first project on PlayStation VR2 was an enhanced version of an existing game.
"Early on, knowing that we already had the content that was created for the original, that changes things quite a bit," Whitney tells Digital Trends. "We're not redeveloping the story and coming up with all of that. We just had that opportunity to work as a team and ask, 'What do we really push here, and where are the changes that we want to make, and what we can do to really take advantage of this hardware?'"

The VR space is full of different headsets with unique specs, with the much higher specs of the PS VR2 standing out. The PlayStation VR2 sports some impressive specs compared to its VR peers, displaying content in a 4000x2030 HDR format at a 90Hz or 120Hz frame rate. Plus, games have the PS5's power, spatial, and brand new Sense controllers to take advantage of, rather than the 2013 console and 2010 motion controls that limited the original PlayStation VR.
PlayStation VR2 supports Roomscale, Sitting, and Standing play styles, which added more complexity as Tales from the Galaxy's Edge supports all three. Thankfully, Perez III that bringing Tales from the Galaxy's Edge to PlayStation VR2 was relatively manageable because of how impressive the system's specs were.
"A lot of the development processes are similar [to other VR platforms]," Perez III says. "We're still working inside of Unreal, and we're doing a lot of those same processes. But we don't have to look at performance quite as much as we do on some of the other devices, so we're able to open up a lot of things or not be as concerned about certain things. That comes with better hardware."
Better hardware, better games
Looking at the biggest games of the PlayStation VR2 launch window lineup, the visuals of titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain and the VR modes of Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7 are impressive. In our discussion, Whitney also made it quite clear that one of the real advantages of working on this remaster was not having to worry about strict limitations on the visuals or even the audio. "We got lucky in the sense that there's a lot more to PlayStation VR2 that we hadn't had previously," Whitney says. "We could really push the graphics and make it shine. But then there were also some other things that came into play. We totally redid the audio, it sounds amazing."

Read more
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now release in April following delay
Cal Kestis.

EA and Respawn Entertainment need a bit more time to create Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so the game has been delayed until April 28. 
Originally set to release on March 17 at The Game Awards 2022, this delay pushes the highly anticipated Star Wars game back by more than a month. In a tweet explaining the delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen explains that the game is "content complete," but needs more time to "enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience." Ultimately, he believes this six-week delay will allow the development team "to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve." You can read the full message in the tweet below:
https://twitter.com/eastarwars/status/1620527593580806145
Thankfully, a six-week delay isn't that lengthy in the video game industry, so Star Wars fans will only have to wait a little while longer to experience Cal Kestis' next adventure. Today hasn't been the best for Respawn Entertainment fans, though, as the developer also announced it would shut down the mobile version of Apex Legends.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single-player action-adventure game that followed the journey of former Padawan Cal Kestis between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. This sequel takes place five years after that game, with Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan telling Digital Trends that the narrative has an "emotionally complicated center where we’re exploring some challenging questions." Hopefully, that all makes this game worth the wait. 
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 28. 

Read more