The 5 best PlayStation Portal alternatives in 2024

The PlayStation Portal is a unique device. Designed to give you remote access to your PS5, it’s a powerful streaming gadget that lets you take your favorite games with you while away from the big screen. Equipped with a massive 8-inch LCD screen and capable of playing games at 60fps in 1080p, it’s one of the best ways to remotely access your PS5 games.

However, PlayStation Portal isn’t perfect. For one, some users have noted that its performance is less than stellar when used outside your home network. You also can’t store games on it, with the device intended to remotely stream titles from your PS5. And, as you’d expect from something called the PlayStation Portal, it’ll only let you access PlayStation games with no options to play titles on PC, Xbox, or other platforms.

Here’s a look at the five best PlayStation Portal alternatives in 2024. These run the gamut from streaming devices to handheld PCs, and all of them are great options for gaming away from your TV. Best of all, many offer access to catalogs beyond PS5, making them more versatile than Sony’s Portal.

The best PlayStation Portal alternatives in 2024

Logitech G Cloud

The best overall PlayStation Portal alternative

Pros Cons Supports multiple cloud gaming platforms No 5G or 4G support Sleek, ergonomic design PS Remote Play isn’t perfect Vibrant 7-inch display

The Logitech G Cloud is a powerful streaming handheld, allowing you to access a variety of platforms such as GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You’ll also get access to PS Remote Play via the Google Play store, though you’ll need to mess with some key mapping features to get it working properly.

Most handhelds don’t even offer support for PS Remote Play, so while it’s not as flawless as PlayStation Portal, it’s great to have the option to access your PS5 through the G Cloud. Along with apps for most of the big game streaming platforms, the G Cloud lets you play standard Android mobile games, making it surprisingly versatile for its price.

Coupled with up to 12 hours of battery life, a lightweight design that clocks in at less than 500 grams, and Wi-Fi connectivity that maxes out at 800 Mbps, and you’ve got a handheld system that’s perfect for long gaming sessions. It lacks 5G and doesn’t offer as much support for PS5 as the first-party Portal, but it’s a great alternative — especially if you plan to access games beyond the PlayStation catalog.

Specifications Support for PS Remote Play Partial (Requires DualSense) Wireless connection Wi-Fi Screen size 7-inches (1080p)

Razer Edge

The best premium 5G gaming system

Pros Cons Premium build quality Expensive 5G support Noisy fan Impressive hardware

Coming from Razer, it’s no surprise that the Edge is a premium, upscale device. It’s built to support multiple game streaming platforms, including PS Remote Play — though you’ll want to pair it with a DualSense controller for complete support.

The Razer Edge is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G formats. The 5G model is the better of the two, giving you access to lightning-fast speeds regardless of where you roam. It’s expensive, but most customers will find it to be significantly more useful than its Wi-Fi counterpart. Regardless of which model you pick, you’ll have to put up with a noisy fan during intense gaming sessions.

That’s about the only knock on what’s otherwise a well-rounded product. With hardware that should stream most games with ease, a vibrant AMOLED display, and support for up to 144Hz refresh rates, it’s a premium handheld for gamers who want the best streaming experience possible.

Specifications Support for PS Remote Play Partial (Requires DualSense) Wireless connection Wi-Fi or 5G Screen size 6.8-inch (2880×1080 resolution)

Backbone One Controller

The best affordable PlayStation Portal alternative

Pros Cons Affordable Requires a smartphone Portable design Models for both Android and iOS

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Then you can stop your search with the Backbone One. Clocking in at around $100, the Backbone One connects to your smartphone and essentially turns it into a game-streaming device.

What makes the Backbone One so great for PS Remote Play is that its detected as a DualSense controller. This means you won’t have to mess around with additional key mapping or connecting an actual DualSense to your phone. Just connect the Backbone One, launch the Remote Play app, and you’re ready to start gaming.

You’ll find formats that support most Android and iOS devices, along with a few different color palettes. It’s not as fancy as some other PlayStation Portal alternatives — after all, it’s essentially just a mobile controller — but the fact that it’s detected as a DualSense is a massive win for PS5 fans looking to take their game on the road.

Specifications Support for PS Remote Play Yes Wireless connection N/A (Connects to phone via USB or Lightning port) Screen size N/A

Steam Deck

The best handheld gaming PC

Pros Cons Native support for Steam Designed specifically for Steam Multiple available models Entry level model is lackluster Ergonomic design

The Steam Deck won’t let you access PS Remote Play without some serious workarounds, but if you’re looking for the best handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck is it. Available with a variety of specs and starting at $349, it’s ideal for folks who don’t mind leaving the PS5 ecosystem and playing PC games instead.

With an optional OLED display, up to 1TB SSD, and enough hardware to run the majority of games on Steam without breaking a sweat, Steam Deck is the ideal companion for mobile gaming. Instead of streaming games like PlayStation Portal, it stores them locally — meaning you can play them without a need for a fast internet connection.

The biggest drawback to Steam Deck? It’s designed exclusively for Steam. That means you’ll need to tinker with its software to gain access to other platforms. But if you’re one of the millions of PC gamers with an ever-growing backlog of Steam games, consider giving it a look instead of picking up the Portal.

Specifications Support for PS Remote Play No Wireless connection Wi-Fi Screen size Up to 7.4-inches (1280×800)

ROG Ally

The best handheld console for customization

Pros Cons Runs on Windows 11 Expensive Access to multiple streaming platforms Not perfect for PS Remote Play Impressive hardware

Like Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG Ally is a handheld PC. But unlike Steam Deck, it runs on Windows 11 — allowing you to access PC games beyond Steam. That makes it appealing to anyone interested in accessing games outside of Valve’s ecosystem or using it to browse the web.

Since the Ally is essentially a Windows 11 PC, you can customize it to your heart’s content. You can even get PS Remote Play running on it, though you’ll likely want to download additional software to get it working flawlessly with the Ally’s controls.

Beyond streaming games, the Ally is a complete gaming rig. Its hardware is powerful enough to handle games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, making it a serious competitor for not just PlayStation Portal, but also budget gaming laptops.

Specifications Support for PS Remote Play Partial (Requires a workaround) Wireless connection Wi-Fi Screen size 7-inches (1080p)

How we chose the best PlayStation Portal alternatives

There are plenty of handheld gaming systems to choose from, but not all of them are rivals to the PlayStation Portal. Here’s a look at the factors we considered when searching for alternatives to the Portal.

Functionality and powerful specs

While most of the above picks let you access your PS5 remotely, others are designed to be fully functional handheld PCs. Regardless of what games they support, PlayStation Portal alternatives need to have impressive hardware and be capable of smoothly streaming games or running them directly off their built-in SSD.

Style and ergonomics

If a device isn’t comfortable to hold or causes discomfort after just a few minutes of gaming, it’s not a good product. The above list is designed with ergonomics in mind, ensuring you stay comfortable during long play sessions. Along with comfort, the five handhelds above are stylish and easy on the eyes.

Pricing

Handheld systems aren’t cheap — but some are clearly overpriced. Finding products with hardware that matches their price is important and ensures you’re not overpaying simply because of the logo on the back.

Ease of use

Playing games on the road shouldn’t be a challenge. Products that make it easy to access your games or navigate your library are preferred over ones that are convoluted and bury your titles behind needless menu screens.

