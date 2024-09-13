 Skip to main content
This PS5 SSD is on sale — save $100

The Seagate Game Drive internal SSD being installed in the PS5.
Gamers who need extra space in their PlayStation 5 should think about taking advantage of PS5 SSD deals, as installing these devices is the easiest way to expand your console’s storage. There’s a tempting bargain from Best Buy right now if you’re interested — a $100 discount for the 2TB model of the Seagate Game Drive for the PS5, slashing its price from $260 to a more affordable $160. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings though, so we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Seagate Game Drive for the PS5

The original PlayStation 5 only had an 825GB hard drive, which grew to 1TB for the PlayStation 5 Slim, and then to 2TB for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. However, for most gamers, that’s still not enough space if you want to install multiple of the best PS5 games at the same time. With a PS5 SSD like the Seagate Game Drive, you’ll get extra storage not just for your video games, but also for the screenshots and recordings that you take, and the save data for your progress. The internal SSD is officially licensed so you don’t have to worry about bricking the console, and it’s got a custom heatsink that will keep it running at peak performance even after hours of playing.

If you’re still not sure about the Seagate Game Drive, you can check out our guide on how to add an internal SSD to a PS5 to see how easy the process is. It only takes several steps, but you’re basically just going to remove the console’s side plate, remove the expansion slot cover, and attach the Seagate Game Drive.

Whether you’ve had your PlayStation 5 since day one or you’ve just purchased the console from PS5 deals, you should definitely think about installing an internal SSD so that you have more space for games, screenshots, and save data. Get the Seagate Game Drive for the PS5, as its 2TB model is available from Best Buy for only $160. The $100 in savings on its sticker price of $260 probably isn’t going to last long because of the PlayStation 5’s popularity, so if you want to buy the Seagate Game Drive for the PS5 for much cheaper than usual, complete your transaction for it right now.

