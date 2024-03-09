 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to add an internal SSD to a PS5

Billy Givens
By

If you've got a PlayStation 5 and play quite a lot of games on it, you've probably noticed that you can fill up its 825GB of storage very quickly with just a few downloads. Luckily, Sony has made it so that you can expand your PS5's storage capacity by adding an extra Solid State Drive (SSD). Expanding your available storage space this way isn't particularly complicated, either — though it's nevertheless a delicate process best done by an adult in a clean and prepared environment. If you'd like to add an SSD to your PS5, check out our list of the best PS5-compatible SSDs, pick one you like, and then follow the instructions below.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Phillips Screwdriver

  • Internal SSD

PS5 with SSD
Digital Trends

When you're ready to get started, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Disconnect all cables from your PS5 and place it on a flat surface.

Step 2: Touch a metal object to ensure you've removed any static electricity from your body and to reduce the chances you'll damage the components within your PS5.

Related

Step 3: Lift and place the PS5 with the logo facing downward and the back of the console facing you.

PS5
Digital Trends

Step 4: Place your left hand at the to- left corner of the side plate and your right hand at the bottom-right corner of the side plate.

Step 5: Applying upward pressure with your right hand, pop the side plate off, then slide it off the console.

Step 6: Find the expansion slot cover located just beside the console's large fan, then use your No. 1 Phillips screwdriver to remove the screw here.

PS5 Internals
Digital Trends

Step 7: Take off the expansion slot cover and place it aside.

Step 8: Remove the screw and spacer on the far end of the expansion slot (it should be directly beneath the screw you just removed), then set the screw aside.

Step 9: Place the spacer in the hole that corresponds to the size of your SSD. For instance, we're using the Samsung 990 Pro with heat sink, which requires the 80 hole, so the spacer should lay inside that hole while we install the SSD.

SSD in M.2 slot
Digital Trends

Step 10: Carefully take your SSD and attach it into the connector diagonally using slight pressure. It's perfectly normal for the SSD to appear to stick up until you've screwed it down.

Step 11: Hold the SSD down and put the screw back into the spacer to secure it.

Step 12: Screw the expansion slot cover back on.

Step 13: Reattach the PS5's side cover by snapping it in place in the same direction in which you removed it.

Step 14: Plug in your PS5 and ensure that everything is working properly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

PlayStation 5 was nearly impossible to find when it launched in 2020, with inventory shortages hitting every retailer immediately after a restock. That's no longer the case, however, and PS5 is now readily available wherever you look. One of the most useful PS5 features is backward compatibility with PS4 — allowing you to play your old games without needing to cling onto the aging hardware. That also means you can transfer your PS4 data to PS5, ensuring none of your adventures are forgotten when upgrading to the new-gen console.

But how exactly does this transfer process work? Here's everything you need to know about transferring data from PS4 to PS5.

Read more
All upcoming PS5 games: 2024 and beyond
Dragon's Dogma 2 key art featuring a knight with a fiery hole in their chest.

The PlayStation 5 has been out for some time now, and its reception has been mostly positive. It includes lots of quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, such as faster load times, a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a regular hard disk drive (HDD), and an improved controller in the form of the new DualSense. However, a console is only as good as the games available on it, and thankfully, the PS5 has you covered on that front as well.

While the machine already has a worthy library of great PS5 games, there are even more to look forward to, with some releasing as soon as this month, while others are still years away. In the video game world, it's not uncommon to be aware of games that are still several years out from release. It's also normal for a new game to be revealed and launched within just a couple of months. In this comprehensive list, we'll go through the major PS5 releases scheduled for 2023 and speculate on future games.

Read more
PlayStation lays off 900 people and shuts down London Studio
The PlayStation Studios logo in black and white.

Sony is the latest company in the video game industry to announce massive layoffs in 2024. We've learned that Sony Interactive Entertainment is letting go of about 900 people across several studios; PlayStation's London Studio will shut down as a result.

In a blog post, soon-to-depart Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan says these cuts amount to about 8% of PlayStation's workforce. "Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way we develop, distribute, and launch products, and ensuring our organization is future ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable," Ryan explains. "The leadership team and I made the incredibly difficult decision to restructure operations, which regrettably includes a reduction in our workforce impacting very talented individuals who have contributed to our success."

Read more