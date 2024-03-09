If you've got a PlayStation 5 and play quite a lot of games on it, you've probably noticed that you can fill up its 825GB of storage very quickly with just a few downloads. Luckily, Sony has made it so that you can expand your PS5's storage capacity by adding an extra Solid State Drive (SSD). Expanding your available storage space this way isn't particularly complicated, either — though it's nevertheless a delicate process best done by an adult in a clean and prepared environment. If you'd like to add an SSD to your PS5, check out our list of the best PS5-compatible SSDs, pick one you like, and then follow the instructions below.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 15 minutes What You Need Phillips Screwdriver

Internal SSD

When you're ready to get started, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Disconnect all cables from your PS5 and place it on a flat surface.

Step 2: Touch a metal object to ensure you've removed any static electricity from your body and to reduce the chances you'll damage the components within your PS5.

Step 3: Lift and place the PS5 with the logo facing downward and the back of the console facing you.

Step 4: Place your left hand at the to- left corner of the side plate and your right hand at the bottom-right corner of the side plate.

Step 5: Applying upward pressure with your right hand, pop the side plate off, then slide it off the console.

Step 6: Find the expansion slot cover located just beside the console's large fan, then use your No. 1 Phillips screwdriver to remove the screw here.

Step 7: Take off the expansion slot cover and place it aside.

Step 8: Remove the screw and spacer on the far end of the expansion slot (it should be directly beneath the screw you just removed), then set the screw aside.

Step 9: Place the spacer in the hole that corresponds to the size of your SSD. For instance, we're using the Samsung 990 Pro with heat sink, which requires the 80 hole, so the spacer should lay inside that hole while we install the SSD.

Step 10: Carefully take your SSD and attach it into the connector diagonally using slight pressure. It's perfectly normal for the SSD to appear to stick up until you've screwed it down.

Step 11: Hold the SSD down and put the screw back into the spacer to secure it.

Step 12: Screw the expansion slot cover back on.

Step 13: Reattach the PS5's side cover by snapping it in place in the same direction in which you removed it.

Step 14: Plug in your PS5 and ensure that everything is working properly.

